New Zealand's most turbulent flight route - and how to avoid using the sick bag on it

As airports across the country face high winds, causing long delays, the route you’re most likely to experience turbulence on has been revealed.

For anyone who has flown into the capital, the answer comes as no surprise, but data - as well as experts – agree that flights into Wellington tend to have the most jolts.

Flight data from turbli, a detailed turbulence, wind and thunderstorm data/forecast website, shows that flights on the Auckland to Wellington route were the most turbulent in 2022, with Auckland to Christchurch coming in close second.

Turbulence is measured by an eddy dissipation rate (edr), with 0-20 being light, 20-40 ranked as moderate and 40-80 as severe. AKL to WLG averaged 14.193, while AKL to CHC came in second with 14.029.

Ardmore Flying School A-Cat examiner Warren Sattler said Wellington is renowned for its bumpy runway approaches.

The biggest single concern is wind shear, he said, which is a sudden drop off in wind.

Big passenger planes will often land 1000ft past the start of the runway - just in case they encounter wind shear, Sattler said.

The school teaches pilots to not only rely on electronic equipment and automatic instruments, but to get a natural sense of turbulence and how to deal with it, he said.

“The very nature of airfields is that they have their areas of turbulence that students are exposed to.”

For people worried about turbulence, Sattler said to have confidence in the pilots, as their number one priority is safety.

An Air New Zealand plane lands between the hills at Wellington airport.

Air New Zealand general manager of pilots Christine Ody said turbulence was a normal part of a pilot’s work day and they had been trained to deal with it.

Routes where NZ pilots expected turbulence were often places where the environment, hills and mountains, were the cause, Ody said.

Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington were all great examples of where the wind coming off the hills created turbulence as planes came in to land, she said.

Pilots were able to react to the weather in order to mitigate the effects of turbulence, like changing the plane’s approach direction or which runway to land on, Ody said.

Ody had a few tips for those who feel sick during turbulence, such as opening the air vent for fresh air, not reading or looking at electronics and finding the horizon out the window to look at.

“If someone is a bit scared, absolutely know that for the pilots, safety is uppermost in our minds at all times.”