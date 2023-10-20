Why are Kiwis so averse to fresh ideas from other countries?

There’s a good reason why the country won’t know the shape of the next government for a little while yet.

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: There are times when as an expat sitting at home but far from “home home”, that it’s glaringly obvious that your body is in one place but your head and heart in another.

For a sizeable majority that peaked this weekend – perched at the edge of their seat watching the All Blacks. For me, it had reached its zenith 12 hours earlier: voting in, listening to, and doom-scrolling through the New Zealand election 18,000 km away – a country I’ve spent only a collective 13 weeks in during the last nine years.

And like an ABs fan, I’ve followed each election campaign religiously and should this triennial political duty ever come to an end it’ll be a sign I need to hand back my New Zealand passport.

However, with each trip to the High Commission, there is also a growing disconnect between the aspirations I have for my home country after nearly a decade of comparisons gathered and the issues (or non-issues) that dominate political discussion back home.

Expatriate voters are part of the special voter cohort, given that our overseas votes aren’t tallied until weeks after the election day, but I like to think that we offer a somewhat special way of looking at the world. This, of course, is barely mentioned in most election cycles, and in 2023 the only lip service given by some in the Twittersphere was that hopefully, we expats, would still be seething in anti-government resentment for being locked out of our country, while conveniently forgetting that this saved lives and many of our experiences in adopted countries were equally terrible and far-more frequently botched from our leaders.

For what it’s worth, New Zealand’s handling of Covid, is the single reason why Jacinda Ardern’s name is not only known by my local Indian curry house waiter, but slathered in praise by him, my English taxi driver, my Polish dentist and an Australian intern in the office.

Recent Kiwi guests of ours were baffled that they couldn’t convince the waiter who delivered our garlic naans and biryani that the ex-PM was a diabolical failure and glowing international news reports and global data comparisons were aloof with the current reality, (and he realised the intricacies of a water reform bill in a far-off land were not worth losing his tip over).

Regardless, time spent in other countries should broaden our horizons rather than making us angry little one-issue voters. It also wasn’t lost on me that the expat-timezone-warp would have been done by both major party leaders - Chris Hipkins did the classic London OE in the mid-2000s working for a healthcare regulator, while Chris Luxon flogged soaps and shave gel to North Americans for many years.

But it may have been lost on many voters, because such little emphasis is given to experiences and perspectives gained outside the borders of Aotearoa. Lip service might be given when Kiwis recognise a brand or boss’ name (Dove, in Luxon’s case or Tony Blair, who Jacinda Ardern worked for in London) but very little airtime is given to how demonstrably better ways of doing things they experienced overseas, could work in New Zealand.

It seems that all too often, the only terms of reference for country comparisons begins and ends with Australia. And, in the rare cases that a contrast goes beyond our nearest neighbour, only cherry-picked stats are used, but meaningless without analysis of the context and policy that underlies them.

The soon-to-be and soon-to-be-ex PMs would be only two more examples in a pattern of behaviour almost as old as the Great Kiwi OE itself: a disinterest, dismissal or even suspicion for expat ideas, picked up through experience living in foreign lands or working for huge or very niche companies and imported back into New Zealand when we finally repatriate ourselves.

Survey data and discussion papers by Kiwi expat group Kea as well as a Massey University thesis from 2015 point to a collective un-enthused shrug from line managers, boardrooms or recruiters when returning New Zealanders talk up their overseas work experience, attempt to apply lessons learned offshore or - gasp - change policies.

“No, no, that may be how they do it in Hong Kong, Helsinki or Houston, but I can’t see it working in Hamilton.”

I get it, nobody likes people who return home endlessly eulogising their big overseas adventure (“India really changed me”), correcting your foreign word pronunciations, and comparing transport, healthcare, job opportunities, town planning, parental leave, opening hours, start-up scene, nightlife and public spaces.

But, perhaps it’s better to hold off the collective eye-roll and instead ask: “Why not here?”, “why does modern public transport need to be a political football instead of a given?”, “why is using non-English words or driving an EV somehow derailing into the culture wars?”

The most jarring experience as an expat is when the (mostly white, deep-pocketed) visitors enjoy, appreciate and even benefit from superior public transport, lower-taxed produce, cycle lanes, multilingual signage, electric vehicles, subsidies for food producers, but baulk at the suggestion that these could work in New Zealand.

Take a typical empty-nester foodie tour that includes the Spanish city of Bilbao (population 350,000). Our exemplary couple may appreciate the diversity of languages, love getting around on the tram and metro system, love even more the city’s tapas and wine prices – kept low by supporting producers. Their days are spent peacefully without riots in a politically devolved region of Spain, effectively co-governed between Madrid and the Basque Country … but don’t even think about applying any of that in New Zealand!

And so I'm increasingly leaning towards a rival theory: that the vast majority of our 2.9 million people with passports who travel actually don’t gain perspective, or appreciation for new and better ways of doing things at all. And if they are, it’s only fleetingly, as they soon reacquaint themselves with their two-car garages, monolingual dominance and relative safe isolation.

Acquired knowledge or big ideas from their months or years spent outside New Zealand are rejected or scoffed at by recipients at home like a junky souvenir or sit dormant like a tattered boarding pass left in a luggage pocket.