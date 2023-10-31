Flight test: Does United Airlines' Auckland to Los Angeles Polaris Business Class live up to the hype?

Does it live up to the hype?

I never imagined a long-haul flight could be cosy. But here I am, somewhere over the Pacific, sitting in ‘bed’, wrapped in a duvet, eating tomato soup and a cheese toastie, and watching Nichole Holofcener’s gentle-hearted rom-com, You Hurt My Feelings. Snug as.

I’m on United’s first flight out of Auckland since the pandemic started, UA643, in their Polaris business class cabin, where ‘bed’ is a 180 degree, lie-flat seat, the duvet is by Saks Fifth Avenue, the toiletries are organic, the food is *chef’s kiss* really good.

It’s my first time travelling business class, and I think it might have ruined me for economy seats for life.

The launch marks the start of United’s big push back into the region, made possible because the airline is one of the few airlines that parked, rather than retired, their fleet during the pandemic.

In a few months, they reckon United will have more flights to Australia and New Zealand from the US than all the other American carriers combined. That can only mean good things for Kiwi travellers who haven’t had much in the way of choice in the last year or so.

So just what’s on offer?

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff There are 48 Polaris seats on the United Airlines flight, tucked into private cubicles.

​The route

UA643, Auckland to LA, and UA642, LA to Auckland. A straight shot over the Pacific.

This is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a total of 259 seats. Of them, 48 are business class, 21 are premium plus, and 188 economy.

While there’s no sign of the colourful light show Air New Zealand puts on in its Dreamliners, this United flight is not without some technical wizardry. The window “shade” is the kind that dims the glass with a button.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The amount of leg room in United Airline's Polaris Business Class is positively decadent.

The seat

I am in seat 9L, which is the first seat behind the Polaris cabin kitchen (it means you get served dinner first, it turns out), just ahead of the wing.

I’ve got two windows and a great view. The seat length is 6ft 6 inches (2m) with a full 180-degree recline, which means this 5ft 5in (165cm) woman has all the room her little legs need.

The seats can be converted into beds with a touch of a button in a control strip on the hull wall - no need to wait for the flight attendant to convert your seat for bed.

Lying flat feels a little like lying in a cot at first, thanks to the cubicle’s walls, but this quickly passes when you look out the window at the stars. Dreamy.

Each cubicle takes up the space of six economy class seats - I cannot believe how much legroom I have. It feels positively decadent.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The United Airline's Polaris Business Class cabin was roomy (and mostly empty) on this inaugural flight. Plenty is space to walk around and stretch your legs.

Time in the air

The flight from Auckland to LA has a scheduled flight time of 13 hours 40 minutes. We leave dead on time, make up a little on the way, and the flight ends up being about 11 hours 30 minutes.

Comfort factor

As you’d expect, this is the most comfortable I have ever been on this route. The legroom is out of this world.

A duvet, a memory foam pillow, a micro fibre pillow and lap blanket are waiting on the seat when I arrive, and an attendant brings me a mattress topper just before take off. They are all very soft and marshmallowy, but quite bulky, so it’s hard to know where to stuff everything during take off.

Sadly, the much lauded United pyjamas are only offered on flights longer than 14 hours, so I have to make do with sleeping in my travel clothes.

I got a solid few hours' sleep, which means I can actually do more than just lie by the pool on arrival in LA.

The entertainment

If you’re travelling economy, you can buy an entertainment pass before you fly. Also, there’s wi-fi on the plane that you can supposedly purchase for about US$16 (NZ$27.50), but I couldn’t get it to work for me.

There’s a good selection of films, including some oldies (80s and 90s), and a smattering of recent releases. Plenty to choose from, but I reckon a nice touch would be a playlist of films about LA - Straight Outta Compton was on there, as was Driver, but I had to scroll to find them.

The games are the kind of thing your mum might have on her phone to keep the grandkids amused. But there’s a good selection of music in playlists sorted by decade, and even some podcasts.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The food was plentiful and delivered often.

The amenities

Did I mention the fluffy Saks Fifth Avenue duvet and the memory foam pillow? They are lush. You also get a pair of slippers, but I already have socks on, so I skip them.

There is a decent set of overear headphones, too. Not the tinny, flimsy ones I’m used to in coach.

The toiletries include socks, an eye mask, tissues, a toothbrush and toothpaste. They come in a little grey bum-bag by skin care outfit Therabody, who provide a wellness pouch with a facial wipe, a delightful hand cream, eye serum in a handy roller ball tube, and miniature face mist, which is a bit of a lifesaver as it gets quite hot during the night.

My only criticism is that the packaging is a bit grey and dour.

I have to mention the food here, because it was excellent. Dinner came about an hour into the flight after the attendant took my order. I had a chicken Parmesan with heaps of salad. It came with a starter of halloumi and olives, and a bread roll. Unfortunately, the famous United chocolate sundae was not offered on this leg, but the peach and coconut custard I had instead was divine.

The service

The attendant in this section, Sharon, tells me she’s been flying for 56 years (she’s 79!), so I know I am in very good hands. She and the rest of the cabin crew were attentive, without being overbearing, and seemed to have a preternatural sense for when I fancied a snack.

Sharon also gets extra marks for appearing out of nowhere with a cup of hot water and lemon when I had a coughing fit. 10/10

The airport

In Auckland, UA643 leaves from Gate 18 and we have to pass through a second check point before getting to the gate. It’s tucked away at the back of the airport, a fair distance from security, so don’t dawdle in the duty free too long if you don’t want an awkward call out on the airport tannoy.

Arriving at LAX at 8am, rather than 6am, seems to mean missing the crowds. We breezed through customs in record time. What has in the past been a long, sweaty wait in line took no more than 10 minutes. Our baggage came out on the carousel as we arrived at baggage claim, and we were out of the airport, and in the car to our hotel about half an hour after landing.

The frequency

United flies to LAX three times a week, with a fourth departure coming in December.

By the end of 2023, they claim the airline will have more flights between the US and New Zealand, and Australia than any other carrier in the world, more than all other US carriers combined.

The essentials

Business class flights from Auckland to LA on UA643 start from around NZ$9000.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Kylie Klein Nixon flew as a guest of United Airlines.

