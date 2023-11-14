Go back to where you came from? I did and it was fascinating

Lee Tulloch is the founding editor of Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

OPINION: In the TV series White Lotus, an Italian American family travel to Sicily to search for long-lost relatives and to discover their family roots.

It doesn’t go so well. Not all families want to be found.

I’ve been thinking about this lately. Visiting loved ones is a big part of why people travel overseas and there has been a lot more reunion travel since the pandemic, when lockdowns taught us how much we take for granted, including the opportunity to hop on a flight whenever we wish to visit mum in the UK or dad in Croatia.

Visiting ancestral homelands to respect the dead and walk in their footsteps for a while is also a big driver of tourism, especially now that ancestral DNA testing is so easily and cheaply available through companies such as 23andMe and AncestryDNA.

Ancestral tourism had its beginning after World War II when economically struggling European nations wanted to attract American tourists and one way to do it was to inspire them to trace their roots. Denmark instigated a “Meet the Danes” programme and in 1965, the Swedes promoted “Homecoming Year”, where people of Swedish origin were encouraged to visit and be treated like family.

“Roots tourism” became a big driver of tourism in the 1970s after the TV series Roots inspired Americans of African descent to trace their enslaved forbears back to their origins.

Where family bonds are strong, like in many Greek and Italian families, multiple ancestors can be traced back to a specific village where the family prospered for generations. But many Jewish families, for instance, lost their train of ancestry during the Holocaust. Now that we have DNA testing, finding specific family members is possible, providing they’ve also done the test.

In my case, I had no direct link to anywhere. I knew one side of my family was probably Irish mixed with Cornish, the other side was Scottish, but the futility of trying to find a directly related Tulloch or a Callaghan (I thought it was O’Callaghan) in either country was immediately apparent whenever I visited. Exactly where did my family come from and what kind of people were they?

Out of deep curiosity, I started tracing my family background online. (I’ve done a DNA test, but it’s not back yet.) Very quickly I found out some fascinating things that will inspire my travel in the coming years.

Whenever I go to Scandinavia, I feel an immediate affinity. They are my people, although there’s no connection anywhere, as far as I could work out. I’m convinced that I am from Viking stock and I think I have found out why.

I knew my father’s father was born in Milton, New Zealand, and came to Australia as a baby. My great-grandfather, his father, was born in Otago, but his father came from the Orkney Islands and as far back as I can see, for centuries the Tullochs resided there. The Orkneys were a Viking stronghold for 500 years, back to the eighth century. So much so that the archipelago of 70 islands currently wants to re-join Norway.

I also have no idea why I bonded so well with people in Belfast and Northern Ireland (apart from the fact I love their accents). But it turns out my paternal great-great-grandfather on my grandmother’s side was from County Antrim. I had no idea. No-one ever spoke about it.

On my mother’s side, the Carlyons were from Cornwall. According to family stories, my grandfather was the heir to some castle there, but he wasn’t interested in the peerage and the castle upkeep, so he gave it up. I’ve traced my great-grandparents on that side to a town, Breage.

Excitingly, I found a convict among my mother’s relatives. My great-grandfather, Stephen Davenport Cutler, alias Edward Bailey, from Middlesex, England, was transported to Van Diemen’s Land on the Henrietta in 1843. He was married to Annie Callaghan, whose parents seem to be from Dublin.

It appears as if I am from somewhere, after all.

Naturally, I’m keen to visit the Orkney Islands. There are ways to do it – I could travel alone or on a genealogy tour. AncestryDNA has teamed with Go Ahead Tours in a programme of group travel with a genealogist on board. Visit Scotland hosts Ancestry and Clan Research Tours.

Almost every country with a wide diaspora has multiple options for travellers who want to go back to where they came from.