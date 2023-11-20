Batik Air is finally here – so what does it offer Kiwis?

Batik Air has finally landed in Auckland – but what will Kiwis get if they make the switch?

Earlier this year, Malaysian carrier Batik Air began flying into New Zealand, opening up a raft of new opportunities for Kiwis looking to visit relatives overseas, explore new places and enjoy that famous Batik Air on-board hospitality.

Batik Air, based out of Kuala Lumpur, now operates six weekly flights between Auckland and its home base (via Perth), and will step up to daily services from December 14, 2023. The carrier has also been expanding its services to cover regions beyond Kuala Lumpur to Southeast Asia, India, China, North Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

But if you're used to flying with the existing players, what can you expect from a switch to Batik Air? Let's take a look.

1. Fly direct to Perth (and beyond)

Batik Air is now one of the two airlines in the country offering direct flights from Auckland to Perth (most other planes make stops at Melbourne or Sydney on the way), and doing so gives Kiwis a lot of flexibility over when to travel, with Perth itself a worthwhile visit.

From Perth, Kiwis will be able to seamlessly connect on a direct non-stop flight to the legendary holiday resort of Bali, Indonesia.

Notably, Batik Air offers 11x weekly flights connecting Perth to Kuala Lumpur. There are numerous possibilities to explore other destinations via the Kuala Lumpur hub particularly as Batik Air operates to all the countries in the Indian subcontinent and to other major markets of China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and the Middle East.

Batik Air's flights further extend to sought-after holiday destinations like Bali, Phuket, and Da Nang, along with major cities such as Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and Hanoi.

Malaysia also presents a myriad of thrilling vacation spots, including the resorts situated in Penang, Langkawi, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Don't change your travel plans to suit your airline – pick the airline which matches your travel plans.

Supplied Batik Air is now one of the only airlines in the country offering direct flights from Auckland to Perth.

2. Highly competitive pricing

We all know it can be expensive to get in and out of New Zealand, so anyone offering competitive pricing is a godsend for Kiwi travellers.

To give you an idea of what that looks like in dollar figures, right now an Economy one-way promotional fare to Perth with Batik Air starts from $418.

Plus, Batik Air is currently offering a limited-time discount for Bali and Kuala Lumpur travellers. By making your reservation latest by November 30th 2023, you also have the opportunity to secure a one-way Economy flight ticket to Bali at $569 and to Kuala Lumpur at $607! This offer is valid for travel dates up to May 31, 2024.

3. Free check-in luggage allowances

Don't pay extra for your checked luggage. Batik Air has allowances with a minimum of 20 kgs free with an Economy ticket, and a minimum of 30 kgs free with Business Class.

In the event you need additional luggage allowance, you can pre-purchase it at discounted prices when you book your flights. To access additional details, please visit here.

Supplied Fly in comfort, with Batik Air's friendly flight attendants, comfortable seats and diverse meal options.

4. Batik Air on-board hospitality

Of course, one of the main features which sets Batik Air apart from its competitors is that famous Malaysian customer service, rooted in the diverse multicultural influences of Malaysia, offering a distinctive 'Asian hospitality' experience. Batik Air's flight attendants are warm and friendly, attentive and always ready to help. You'll feel right at home on your flight, and well looked after.

For those of you flying in Business class, you'll indulge in tantalising signature dishes designed exclusively with Batik Air's guests in mind, provided complimentary as a part of your ticket. You will also have the opportunity to unwind in generously spacious full leather seats with 45 inches legroom.

For Economy class passengers, Batik Air's Boeing 737-8 Max aeroplanes feature generous 32 inches legroom. And, for your meals during your trip, there are a diverse range of meal options available for pre-purchase before your flights as well as available for sale-on-board.

Supplied Batik Air's sale on tickets to Perth, Bali and Kuala Lumpur ends on November 30. Get in quick to secure your seats.

On the horizon for Batik Air

This is only the beginning of the journey for Batik Air. Each year the airline continues to expand its reach, extending services to new markets like Jeddah, Istanbul, Tashkent and Dubai. Additionally, it's a fabulous gateway to see more of Malaysia, including Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang and Langkawi.

Kiwis can also access the Batik Air network by connecting through its flights via Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, to Malaysia and beyond.

And remember, the sale on tickets to Perth, Bali and Kuala Lumpur ends on November 30th 2023. Get in quick to secure your seats to Perth, and save big on a trip to Western Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

