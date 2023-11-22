A life of travel: These are the essentials this pilot takes on board as a passenger

Stuff Travel asked Christchurch-born Fiji Airways First Officer Nicola Armstrong to spill the details about life in the cockpit.

What’s your favourite destination to fly into and why?

I might be biased but Fiji Airways flies to the best places, so I get to explore so many amazing destinations like Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and more.

If I had to choose my favourite destination to fly to, I must say that Fiji holds a special place in my heart. It serves as the gateway to the South Pacific, and in a short 3-4 hour direct flight from Auckland, Christchurch or Wellington, you're in paradise. The airport's welcoming atmosphere, coupled with the Fijian culture and warm smiles of the Fijian people, creates such a positive first impression for visitors.

During the school holidays my son and I visit Fiji together as much as we can and one of our favourite spots is Natadola Bay. I have set myself a challenge to learn to surf and the warm crystal clear water is great for beginners.

What’s your top trick for beating jet lag on arrival at your destination?

One of my top tips for travelling, although it might sound obvious, is to make sure you start your journey well rested in the first place, so at least you’ve got some energy and you don’t get to your destination completely exhausted. Getting a good night’s rest the night before you fly can make all the difference when you’re trying to adjust to different time zones. If you’re catching a night flight, I would even recommend trying to get a couple of hours rest in the afternoon before you travel.

SUPPLIED Fiji Airways First Officer Nicola Armstrong is a pilot, mum and globe trotter from Christchurch.

What’s the biggest misconception about your job?

There is often a misconception that there is just one pilot in charge of flying the aircraft. In fact, there are always 2-4 fully qualified pilots working on the aircraft at one time, that all work together to ensure it’s a seamless journey.

For longer haul flights there are 3-4 pilots onboard, as we're required to organise a pilot rotation schedule to ensure everyone gets adequate rest.

What are your carry-on essentials when you’re a passenger?

I don’t go anywhere without my noise-cancelling earbuds and headphones; I use them together to block out any cabin noise. My other carry-on essentials include a neck pillow, eye mask, lip balm, face moisturiser, and I wouldn't leave home without a universal travel adaptor. I also pack thick socks and a cashmere pashmina which are both light in weight but are a great way to keep warm when the cabin gets cold.

Lastly, I make sure my phone is fully charged before a flight as there are some awesome sunset and sunrise photo opportunities out the window whilst you’re in the air.