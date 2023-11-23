Are we being hoodwinked into snagging Black Friday holiday deals?

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, talking about what consumers can expect from Black Friday this year.

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: By the time this message gets to you, I fear it may be too late, you’ll have succumbed.

Your logic, scepticism and Christmas budget all depleted with every new tempting message landing in your inbox. Those weeks and months of saving for a specific goal only to be undone by some floozy flings with an impulsive “deal”. Yes, Black Friday and its inbred offspring Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday have arrived.

After about a decade of loss-leaders, minisculely small amounts of stock at truly discounted prices, and heavy overuse of the percentage sign, there is a growing body of price analysis that suggests the share of actual deals on this post-Thanksgiving week is vanishingly small.

It was no surprise to me that this week in the UK, a consumer research company found that just 2% of discounted goods and services on sale on Black Friday are at their cheapest that day – the vast majority have already been at or even below that late November sale price at other points in the previous 12 months.

Analysis for New Zealand deals didn’t dig into the exact share of deals on genuine lowest discount, but did find the vast majority of products on sale were in fact more expensive than this time last year, such is the level of inflation across the economy.

I would expect airfares to be a shining example of that, so don’t expect many if any tickets at pre-Covid deal prices. From a travel company's perspective in particular, it’s all about driving traffic to their website and locking you in to an (often non-refundable) purchase, particularly one that you may not have originally planned for.

And if they can do this with one or two loss-leader airfares as a mirage that leads you to a still-OK 20% off deal (of a price they had a couple of months ago), it can lock you in to a holiday out of peak season.

There’s also more than a hint of companies wanting to hasten the speed of doing the deal. I can’t be the only one with half a dozen web browsing tabs open on deals that then prompt me with a follow-up email pressuring you to hand over those credit card details: “Still thinking about that trip to Jamaica, Josh?”. “Well, yes – frequently – but I really should be getting back to work and spending this month’s budget on doing up the spare room”.

The pressing urgency that hotel and airfare aggregator websites display during this time reaches fever pitch: “Two seats left at this price!” “Four similar rooms booked in the last hour” “Hurry last one!”.

But it’s better to remember that larger factors are at play when it comes to your overall travel and tourism spending, and the bigger card you have to play is actually your flexibility on where and when to go on holiday, and you shouldn’t necessarily give that up and lock yourself into a trip based on only a perceived discount.

For example, 50% off a hotel room’s peak season rate, compared to its low season, is an annual reality for the hotel industry and means almost nothing to a consumer who was never going to stay at a peak season.

However, 50% off last year’s low season rate for next low season, would be a very good deal. But the opaqueness of internet advertising and multinational terms and conditions mean this confusion reigns supreme.

I don’t want to be a complete downer on your 2024 holiday plans – particularly if you spot a deal that looks to buck the travel industry’s inflation situation – but it pays to be savvy about that so-called amazing deal.

If it’s simply bringing forward a flight, hotel, or tour you were going to book anyway, the dates are ideal and you’ve got spare cash, go right ahead. But if it’s anything less than 20% off, your dates are flexible or the purchase is actually going to add to your overall spend, then you might be better off delaying.

Just don’t check your emails.