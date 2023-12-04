Freedom camping ramping up early this summer

Decks Reserve carpark in Motueka. Locals have reported rubbish and people urinating in the carpark used by commuters during the day, though one councillor says so far he’s heard comments, but not complaints.

After several years of respite through the pandemic, the freedom camping season is ramping up early this summer with a “groundswell” being seen in Tasman over the past few weeks.

When Motueka councillor Barry Dowler left a community board meeting at night, he walked out into Decks Reserve and found his car was “surrounded” in the centrally located carpark.

“It’s obvious that it’s changed,” said Motueka ward councillor Brent Maru, “it’s definitely busier.”

At the same time, a Tasman District Council manager has admitted that he “dropped the ball” and didn't apply for contestable funding that would have helped to issue infringements and move freedom campers on.

In the council’s environment and regulatory committee meeting, councillor Christeen Mackenzie said the Rotoiti community had seen a big increase in freedom campers, and asked if the council had obtained any additional funding through the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for compliance over the summer season.

Regulatory manager Adrian Humphries said in the timeframe that staff had, they didn’t manage to put in a bid for resources.

Speaking with Stuff, Humphries said the opportunity to apply for the funding was very short, and they may not have been successful in obtaining the funds anyway.

The Government provided $10 million ($5 million each year) of contestable funding through the Freedom Camping Transition Fund to support local authorities to undertake activities relating to the transition to the new freedom camping rules during 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Motueka Saltwater Baths has a freedom camping site nearby.

Across the country, 29 ​councils were the beneficiaries of the fund over 2023/24, with Queenstown Lakes District Council receiving the largest sum of $495,000 for an “Ambassador Programme, enforcement officers, educational material, [and] bylaw review”.

In the meeting, Humphries said Rotoiti had “more tickets issued there than anywhere else in the district and a lot of places combined”.

“So the answer is no, there won’t be enough resource to do it to the level that people in Rotoiti would like,” he said.

“But we will have people there to issue infringements or to move people on as the case may be.”

Councillor Trindi Walker has noticed a “groundswell” in the past couple of weeks with more and more freedom campers in Motueka, but said in all fairness, there just wasn’t a lot of accomodation where they could park up.

“Some residents don’t like the fact that when you go to the toilet, you don’t want to be washing your hands in a basin that someone has just rinsed out their underwear or done their dishes in,” she said.

However, that was one view, and it depended which lens you looked through, Walker said.

“For some of us it brings in income, for others, it's annoying.”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Tasman District councillor Brent Maru says the change in the numbers of freedom campers coming through has been obvious, but so far, he’s heard comments rather than complaints.

Maru said that prior to the pandemic, he would get a call almost every day about freedom campers, but so far, there had been comments, but not complaints.

Complicating the issue was the fact that homeless people were living in the reserve and gardens.

“I don’t know how you fix that,” Maru said, “the reality is they do have nowhere.”

Motueka locals told Stuff they felt badly for commuters who used Decks Reserve as a carpark while they worked – only to find it strewn with litter, that people had urinated on the asphalt, left bags of rubbish for others to pick up, or were occupying eight car spaces with their campervans and outdoor tables and chairs.

For the past 13 years, council staff had “put an awful lot of effort” trying to find suitable freedom camping sites, against bitter local opposition, Humphries said.

Next year’s review of the freedom camping bylaw would be an opportunity for everyone to submit their views on the topic, he said.

“It’s never going to be a problem that’s going to go away.”