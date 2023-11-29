Airline review: Food and service make up for business class shortcomings

The flight

SriLankan Airlines UL607, Sydney to Colombo; Airbus A330-300, business class, seat 7A (window). Flight time 10 hours, 25 minutes.

Loyalty scheme

FlySmiLes, part of the oneworld Alliance.

Carbon emissions

2.07 tonnes for a business class passenger. In keeping with the oneworld Alliance pledge to net-zero emissions by 2050, SriLankan launched voluntary carbon offsetting through its Flygreen programme in 2013.

Check in

After lining up in the economy queue, I’m greeted at the counter with three magic words: “You’ve been upgraded” – a welcome surprise, considering it’s an evening flight. The upgrade also provides access to The House lounge at Sydney Airport.

Baggage

Business class 40 kilograms checked baggage, carry-on seven kilograms (two pieces); economy is a generous 30 kilograms with carry-on seven kilograms (one piece).

The seat

There are 28 business class seats with a 1-2-1 reverse herringbone configuration, providing aisle access for everyone. Mine, 7A, the last window on the right, proves to be the dream seat – at the back of the cabin, there is no through traffic headed to bathrooms, so I manage a reasonable amount of shut-eye, assisted by mood lighting and twinkling stars on the ceiling.

While a mattress pad would have enhanced the sleep experience, I’m grateful for a comfortable pillow and blanket, as well as the provided slippers, socks, eye mask and an amenity kit. The angled flatbeds – 21 inches wide (53 centimetres) with a pitch of 78 inches (198 centimetres) – offer ample legroom, while the armrest recedes at the touch of a button, making for easy aisle access.

Entertainment

As I’ve already seen most of the new-release movie offerings, I look deeper into the catalogue, with gems such as an old Kevin Costner/Clint Eastwood vehicle, A Perfect World, proving adequate time-wasters. For those who want to get into the subcontinent mood, there are eight Hindi and seven Tamil movies on offer.

Service

In their gorgeous peacock-teal uniforms, the cabin crew provide a gracious introduction to Sri Lankan hospitality, with their service polite and discreet throughout the journey.

Food

As I’m headed to a wellness retreat, I plan to abstain from alcohol during the flight and considering the Sky Bar menu lists only two wine options – red or white – I’m not missing much. The food menu is far more intriguing, a worthy introduction to the delicious cuisine of Sri Lanka. After a prawn and salmon appetiser, I tuck into a tasty fish masala, its spicy heat tempered by beetroot curry, mushrooms and a pillow of jeera rice. A lighter meal is served a few hours before landing.

One more thing

The Sri Lankan tradition of drinking tea begins on board, with a great selection of Ceylon tea blends on offer, served in a silver teapot with china cups.

The price

From A$3814 (NZ$4130) one-way, business class.*

The verdict

While the entertainment offerings and bar menu fall short of other premium, business-class services, the food, hospitality and bliss of a flatbed make up for other shortcomings.

Our rating out of five

★★★★

The writer travelled as a guest of SriLankan Airlines and Santani Wellness Kandy. See srilankan.com; santani.com

*Fares are based on those available for travel three months from the time of publication and subject to change.

