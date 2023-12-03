Hollyford track lodges receive new names that reflect Ngāi Tahu's cultural heritage

New names have been given to the Hollyford Lodges to reflect traditional Ngāi Tahu whakaaro. Pictured is Waitai Lodge, formerly known as Martins Bay Lodge.

Two “luxury” lodges along the Hollyford track in the Fiordland National Park have been renamed as part of a project that’s supporting the cultural heritage of Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

The Martins Bay Lodge has been renamed to Waitai after Ngāi Tahu’s name for Martins Bay, Whakatipu Waitai, while Pyke Lodge has been renamed as Ka Tuku.

Whakatipu Waitai is also the name of nearby Lake McKerrow, while Whakatipu Ka Tuku is one of two Ngāi Tahu names for the Hollyford River.

The renaming of the two lodges is part of a larger kaupapa (project) that aims to anchor Ngāi Tahu Tourism business within the cultural heritage of the iwi.

Chairman of Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, Paul Madgwick, said the new names were “carefully chosen” based on thinking around traditional Ngāi Tahu place names for the surrounding areas.

“There are 11 place names in the area which reference Whakatipu,” he said.

Madgwick said they felt it was “important” to have a connection between the two lodges when renaming them.

General manager of the Hollyford Track, Adam Dooney agreed, saying the new names were an “important milestone” in the transformation of the lodges following a $3 million investment by Ngāi Tahu Tourism in the last three years.

Dooney said as part of this “journey” they are also looking at other ways to represent Ngāi Tahu culturally within the lodges.

“We are also looking at other ways we can better represent Ngāi Tahu and mana whenua Makaawhio culturally within the lodge buildings through aspects such as artwork and signage.”

Ngāi Tahu Tourism has owned and operated the Hollyford Wilderness Experience for 20 years. The four-day guided walk won the Visitor Experience award at the 2022 New Zealand Tourism Awards.