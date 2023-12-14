Christmas traditions make more sense in the northern hemisphere but here are a few they could borrow from New Zealand

There was plenty to see and hear at the Timaru Christmas parade on Sunday.

OPINION: From my first Christmas in the UK in 2014, I’ve always maintained it’s far superior to what’s on offer below the Equator.

December 25 spent in Cairo, Cancun and the Caribbean has been equally disorientating (although I’ll forever have the Champeta song ‘Santa lookin’ for a wife’ howled by a dreadlocked Santa stuck in my head).

Sure, the beach-and-BBQ Christmas of the Antipodes is great – home always is – but, in short, Christmas just makes sense here. It’s why all of those festive traditions borrowed and bastardised from the ‘home country’ often look so ridiculous when transplanted to mid-summer New Zealand.

But, despite this, there are some festive traditions and realities of a New Zealand Christmas that I’m sad hasn’t travelled the other way.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Feilding Christmas Parade. Santa and his helpers arrive at the Feilding clock tower.

Santa parades

I know, I know: they’re not like they were back in the day. Perhaps it’s rose-tinted glasses, but an early ‘90s Santa parade would be a sure-fire way to start a Saturday morning in December on a sugar-high.

Auckland’s Queen St had the biggest, but up and down the land streets were paved with Minties, Chocolate Fish, fizzy drinks, an oversupply of Allen's Mackintosh’s – none of them remotely festive. The freebies hurled out to adoring children by elves from hastily-put-together “floats” (a ute or truck trailer covered in tinsel and red, white and green crêpe paper).

A brass band from the Salvation Army normally led the charge down the main street, followed by the town’s collection of self-promoting businesses and clubs, probably a few motorbikes and book-ended by the big, sweaty, white-bearded guy in red himself.

And – in a move that makes me think they knew I was coming – my current city of Manchester hosted its first-ever Christmas parade last year. It was high-spec, with far less chance of catching melanoma (or a massive bag of sweets and salty snacks). But it still had nothing on the community Santa parades dotting Aotearoa in their heyday.

Active and outdoor Christmas parties

A decade of office Christmas parties in the northern hemisphere and (although recollections may vary), they all tend to revolve around the same set-menu-dinner-at-pub afternoon. A charade of seasonal jolly amongst co-workers as we try and numb ourselves from the fact that it’s pitch black outside at 3.45pm. Often at our own expense.

Of course, I don’t mind these rather low-key affairs (but spare me the itchy Christmas jumper and hats) and I’ve told myself that they are simply a consequence of working in the low-paid industries of journalism, or the public sector, but perhaps not. Now, don’t go telling the locals ‘round here that I said it, but even at the corporate level there’s a distinct lack of imagination and adventure at the end-of-year knees-up.

Where are the helicopter trips to Waiheke, the chartered ferries, the group activities, getting into the outdoors, randomly hiring out the zoo, bring-the-family-too outings? In New Zealand, that’s where.

Clean up and move on

In this part of the world, Christmas morning is short but sweet and Christmas mourning is long and tedious.

In New Zealand, you awake on Boxing almost hangover-less (because that two-hour family walk at 3.30pm really freshens everybody up), pack the new gear and cold Christmas ham sarnies into the car and head wherever the sun is. Christmas is forgotten, you’ve moved on to that sweet spot of the Kiwi summer.

In England, the week between December 25 and 31 is a complete dead zone, where Christmas is mourned, many are off work but don’t know what to do with themselves, in a stupor, unsure if it’s gout or too much port wine, decorations are still up, sales are on, but everybody’s broke, families have fallen out and reconciled several times over.

The build-up of Christmas is everything in the northern hemisphere, at this time of year it’s all we have – which is why it gets earlier every year.