Beloved tourist attraction in Taiwan collapses into sea

One of the most beloved tourist destinations in Taiwan has lost its “trunk” to erosion.

The Shen'ao Elephant Trunk Rock in New Taipei City was once a popular visitor attraction for selfies, but it has collapsed into the sea.

Footage shows the new appearance of the famous rock formation located on Taiwan's northern coast, after it reportedly lost its “trunk” due to strong waves and winds.

Yang Sheng-min, head of the New Taipei Ruifang District Office, which manages the area, said he received a report that part of the rock formation had crashed into the sea.

Yang said in a statement: “At 1.55pm on December 16, 2023, a partial fracture occurred in the elephant trunk portion of the rock due to long-term erosion by seawater and natural weathering.

123rf and supplied Footage shows Elephant Trunk Rock before and after it lost its nose.

“The original elephant trunk-like landscape has been lost.

“Due to the current unstable geological conditions and weather in the vicinity of Elephant Trunk Rock, access is now restricted and prohibited.”

The area has since reopened.

Aside from tourists, the region attracts divers and snorkellers from all around the globe because of its coral reefs and amazing scenery.

- ViralPress via AP