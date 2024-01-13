Nasa, Lockheed Martin reveal experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft

Nasa's X-59 QueSST - an experimental piloted aircraft designed to fly faster than sound without producing loud sonic booms.

Nasa and Lockheed Martin have formally debuted their experimental X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft.

The X-59 is to be used to gather data that it’s hoped will pave the way for a new generation of commercial aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound without creating a loud sonic boom.

The X-59 was a unique experimental airplane, not a prototype – its technologies were meant to inform future generations of quiet supersonic aircraft, Nasa said.

At 30.4m long and 9m wide, the aircraft’s shape and the technological advancements it housed would make quiet supersonic flight possible.

“The X-59’s thin, tapered nose accounts for almost a third of its length and will break up the shock waves that would ordinarily result in a supersonic aircraft causing a sonic boom.

“Due to this configuration, the cockpit is located almost halfway down the length of the aircraft – and does not have a forward-facing window,” Nasa said.

Instead, a system had been developed using a series of high-resolution cameras to feed a monitor in the cockpit.

Nasa The X-59âs thin, tapered nose accounts for almost a third of its length. Due to this configuration, the cockpit is located almost halfway down the length of the aircraft â and does not have a forward-facing window.

The aircraft was also designed with its engine mounted on top, giving it a smooth underside to help keep shockwaves from merging behind the aircraft and causing a sonic boom.

The aircraft, expected to fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound, or 1490kph, was revealed during a ceremony hosted by prime contractor Lockheed Martin at its Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California on Saturday (NZT).

For 50 years, the US and other nations had prohibited commercial supersonic flights over land because of the disturbance caused by loud, startling sonic booms on the communities below, Nasa said

The design of the X-59, its shaping and technologies would allow the aircraft to achieve its target speed while generating a quieter sonic thump.

”By demonstrating the possibility of quiet commercial supersonic travel over land, we seek to open new commercial markets for US companies and benefit travellers around the world,” Nasa associate administrator for aeronautics research Bob Pearce said.

Attention now moves to integrated systems testing, engine runs, and taxi testing in preparation for the aircraft’s first flight.

The aircraft was set to take off for the first time later this year, followed by its first quiet supersonic flight, Nasa said.

Once Nasa completed the flight tests, the agency would fly the aircraft over several to-be-selected cities across the US, collecting input about the sound the X-59 generated and how people perceived it.