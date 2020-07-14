Kiwi businessman ready to go with direct flights from Christchurch to Rarotonga

Mike Pero of Mike Pero Real Estate has branched into tourism with a company offering direct flights from Christchurch to Rarotonga.

Kiwi businessman Mike Pero has launched a new company offering direct flights from Christchurch to the Cook Islands.

Pero, who made his name in the mortgage and real estate industries, said his new venture, Raro Jet, would lease aircraft and crew from a well-known overseas airline.

The name of his partner in the venture could not be named while approvals from aviation authorities were being finalised in “days or weeks”.

Pero said he first approached Air New Zealand to be involved in the deal.

When approved the company would be ready to begin a schedule of three to five flights a week to the popular tourist destination by mid-September.

Pero said the business start date would then be contingent on the borders between both countries re-opening.

“One day in the future the borders will open. Maybe sooner rather than later. There’s a good likelihood that something may happen in the next couple of months.”

Pero said he had been in regular discussions with the Cook Island’s Prime Minister Mark Brown and Deputy Prime Minister Henry Puna, who were very supportive.

“Basically they are desperate to have some tourism.

“I don’t have a direct line to Jacinda, but we can assume she’s calling the shots.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday there were no imminent announcements about opening the border.

Keeping Covid-19 from spreading in New Zealand and the Pacific was the “number one priority”, a spokesperson said.

supplied Rarotonga’s enconomy is highly dependent on tourism and the country is free of Covid-19.

Pero, whose father was born in the Cook Islands, could not understand why the Government would not open the border immediately.

“Rarotonga is no different to the Chatham Islands or Stewart Island or the South Island ... it is Covid free.”

He said he travelled regularly to the Cook Islands, and had many friends and family there.

“Businesses will be falling over, just like Queenstown.”

Previously Air New Zealand and Virgin had periodically offered direct flights from Christchurch to the Cook Islands.