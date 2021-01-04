Britons flying home to Spain caught in post-Brexit red tape

Blame Covid-19 travel restrictions or Brexit but, whatever the cause, some British citizens trying to return to their homes in several European countries at the weekend have been barred from boarding flights.

Airlines refused documents that before Brexit had been valid proof of the Britons' status as residents in Spain, Italy and Germany, although Spanish authorities claimed that the issue had been resolved by mid-Sunday.

Their ordeal came amid heightened travel restrictions due to a coronavirus variant that has been blamed for faster contagion in the UK and highlights the bureaucratic complexities resulting from Britain's departure from the 27-nation European Union.

Both Spanish and British authorities said on Sunday that the rose-coloured certificate of EU citizenship with a foreign national identification number issued by Spain is still valid for British citizens residing in Spain under the bilateral provisions that followed the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc on December 31.

British travellers returning to their homes in Spain wait to speak to airline staff after they were refused entry onto planes at London's Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

But the travellers say British Airways and Iberia, which are part of the IAG group, have been refusing to let them board for the past two days.

Iberia said in a statement late on Sunday that a communication from Spain's border police on January 1 had created “some confusion” and that it was later clarified. British Airways didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Around 300,000 British citizens are registered as permanent residents in Spain, although before Brexit, many more had been living full or part-time in the country without officially registering.

Patricia Moody, a 69-year-old retiree who has called the southern Spanish town of Zurgena home for nearly four years, was among a group of at least nine people unable to board a Madrid-bound BA/Iberia flight from London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Moody said she and her husband, who she says needs to see his doctor back in Spain, have spent 1900 pounds (NZ$3610) on getting tested for the virus, travelling to the airport and booking new tickets after they were refused boarding. Their second attempt was also futile.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Some British citizens trying to return to their homes in several European countries this weekend have been barred from boarding flights.

“Throughout all the months of negotiating Brexit, we were always assured that nothing would change for us,” she said. Referring to the airlines and authorities in both countries, she added: “It’s horrendous, and we are suffering because of their incompetence.”

Following the discovery of the coronavirus variant in the UK, many European nations have banned all travel from the British Isles except for their own nationals and UK citizens with residency rights.

Travellers to Pisa, Italy and Berlin have also reported similar hurdles in boarding planes operated by Ryanair and Lufthansa, despite carrying documents that had been accepted by the Italian and German governments respectively.

Matt Bristow, a spokesman for the British in Germany association of residents in that country, said: “This appears to be a case of UK airport staff not knowing what documents to accept or applying the rules more stringently than the German border police would.”

Spain has been rolling out a new system to register permanent foreign residents called TIE, but it’s suffering a backlog due to the high number of requests. Authorities told AP that proof of application for the TIE and the “green certificate” for EU citizens were still valid to travel for British residents under the new health restrictions in place until January 19.

Andrew Matthews/AP An English-language teacher based in Barcelona says he and his partner were refused boarding on a flight that British Airways had initially said they could take.

“This should not be happening,” the UK embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post. “The Spanish authorities have today re-confirmed that the green residency document will be accepted for travel to return to Spain, as stated in our travel advice.”

But Sam Dakin, a 32-year-old English-language teacher based in Barcelona for the last four years, and his partner, who has been in the Spanish city for eight years, said they needed more assurances before they could rebook flights.

The couple had been blocked from flying on Saturday morning, despite carrying their certificate, and then were refused boarding on another flight on Saturday evening that British Airways had initially said they could take.

“Just because the government adviser said that we could travel, we don’t know whether that will happen when we turn up at the counters,” Dakin said. “We just don’t know where we’re going to get answers.”

In a statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry said there had been “an isolated communication problem with some airlines that affected a very small number of travellers” and that air traffic between the UK and Spain was proceeding “with normality” by mid-Sunday.