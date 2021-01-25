Covid-19: Australia suspends one-way travel bubble with New Zealand after new case

David Robert Pickard is among the Kiwi passengers denied entry to Australia due to a temporary ban on quarantine-free flights following the new Northland community case.

Australia has suspended its one-way travel bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours after news of Northland’s community Covid-19 case made its way across the Tasman.

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters at a press conference that Australia would immediately suspend its green zone travel arrangements with New Zealand.

Anyone arriving in the country from New Zealand on or since January 14 has been asked to get a Covid-19 test and to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for up to 14 days on arrival.

Reacting to the news, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, said: "I was advised late this afternoon of Australia’s decision by the prime minister. I advised him that we have confidence in our systems and processes, but it is Australia’s decision as to how they manage their borders.”

Hunt told reporters the decision was made after the community case was confirmed to be the more infectious South African strain.

“This will be done out of an abundance of caution whilst more is learnt about the event and the case,” Hunt said.

“It is recommended all passengers from New Zealand with a flight scheduled in the next 72 hours, reconsider their need to travel.

“They will as a consequence have to go into hotel quarantine or such other arrangements as individual states may implement, for up to 14 days.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff David Robert Pickard, of New Zealand band The Fools, has been denied passage to Queensland, Australia, due to new border restrictions after the recent Covid case in Northland.

David Pickard, who was meant to be on a 6.15pm flight from Auckland to Brisbane on Monday said he was stopped before he went through customs as he transferred from his Dunedin flight.

He said he was told to wait by airport staff as they were confirming what the restrictions were, and not long after he was told his flight had been cancelled.

“They just came over and collected our boarding passes and asked us if we had any luggage on the flight, and we were like, ‘yep’,” Pickard, who is the singer of New Zealand band The Fools, said.

“Not long after they were taking it out and stacking it against a wall.”

The news didn't go down well with some other passengers who were yelling at airport staff.

“A lot of people were pretty rarked up and not being very nice to the airport staff,” Pickard said.

He said he would stay in Auckland for the next three days to see if the restrictions stayed in place or if he would be able to fly quarantine-free.

In a statement, Air New Zealand, which operates quarantine-free flights between Auckland and Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and transiting flights through Norfolk Island, said the news would impact five services in the next 72 hours.

“Customers booked on these services are being contacted and the airline will re-accommodate customers once further advice has been received from the Australian Government.

“We understand this is disappointing news for customers, and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”