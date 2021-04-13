Trans-Tasman travel bubble increases online searches for Australia holidays 500pc

The Travel Corporation New Zealand Managing Director Scott Cleaver talks about the Trans-Tasman bubble and looking to the future.

Since the Australian travel bubble was announced, website visits and enquiries for trans-Tasman travel packages have sky-rocketed.

The Travel Corporation (TTC)’s New Zealand managing director, Scott Cleaver, said enquiries and search traffic for TTC’s main brands – such as Contiki – had increased 500 per cent year-on-year, since the April 6 announcement.

Despite the boom in interest, “what ifs” were stalling a corresponding rise in sales, he said.

Cleaver would not share exact figures, but said sales were roughly on-par with similar sales at this time in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Travel Corporation NZ managing director Scott Cleaver says the company's lack of debt helped it weather Covid-19

“I think we will start to see an upturn in the next month or so. The eyes on the sites are already there, we have already seen that spike. We just need people now to be able to get through.”

New Zealanders and Australians will be able to travel quarantine-free between their countries from 11.59pm on April 18.

Europe and America bubbles expect March 2022

Cleaver said the creation of similar bubbles with Europe and North America would be unlikely this year.

Based on vaccine rollouts and alignment of government practices, TTC was predicting these parts of the globe would open up about March 2022.

TTC operates brands including Trafalgar, Contiki, and AATKings in New Zealand and Australia.

The biggest winners from the Australia bubble would be the tourism operators that attract foreigners, but were usually given the miss by domestic tourists, Cleaver said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Travel Corporation managing director Scott Cleaver predicts the Europe and America bubbles to open around March next year.

These include high-budget excursion activities like helicopter tours and bungee jumps, immersive experiences like farming visits, and visitation of cultural sites and indigenous attractions.

Many such experiences were seen as too regularly accessible or too familiar for Kiwi tourists to pay for.

“An international guest will see themselves being here, initially at least, once their life.”

Cleaver said the Australian travel bubble wasn’t the end of Covid-19’s impact on the travel industry, but it was the beginning of the end.

TTC had cut roughly a quarter of its staff since the pandemic began, shrinking from roughly 80 to close to 60.

Since the travel bubble was announced, Cleaver said two of the people let go had been rehired, and some that had seen their hours cut were receiving increased shifts as the company responded to more requests for holiday price quotes.

Cleaver said the owners of the company – all of whom belong to one family – had made the decision to retain as many staff as possible, and use the downtime to develop new systems and processes to enable a rapid bounce back post-Covid.

Wellness directors to accompany tour guides

As a way to encourage confidence in TTC’s tours in Europe and America Cleaver, TTC were trialling “wellness directors”, Cleaver said.

These were workers who would accompany groups along with the tour guide and check hotels, restaurants and attractions visited had appropriate Covid-19 mitigation measures in place, such as social distancing.

”At the moment that’s a 2021 initiative, but if it’s important to the customer it’s certainly something we would monitor.”

The Travel Corporation’s relatively low debt stood it in good stead to weather Covid-19, Cleaver said, as the likes of STA Travel failed.