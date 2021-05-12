Not a happy camper – scenic district dubbed unwelcoming as tourists return

Philip Edwards has travelled 45,000 kilometres around New Zealand in his campervan.

Just when New Zealand is trying to woo back international visitors from across the ditch, top tourism district Thames-Coromandel is being panned for being too selective and driving freedom campers out.

As part of the Government’s crackdown on irresponsible freedom camping, public meetings are being held across the country seeking feedback on ways it can improve.

This comes after a wave of public backlash around the Government’s rules being unclear around toileting, enforcement officers not being able to deter people from breaching bylaws with fines, and people claiming campers are destroying pristine New Zealand environments by leaving rubbish, and worse, behind.

In the past 11 months, Philip Edwards, from Thames, has travelled 45,000 kilometres from Cape Reinga to Bluff – and everywhere in between – in his custom campervan.

While about 127,000 freedom campers enjoy the district’s golden bays each year, Edwards never wants to stay long, saying it is the only place he gets “hassled”.

The 65-year-old is not alone either, with many campers joining him in calling out the district’s allegedly unwelcoming behaviour at a public meeting on the Government’s proposal to improve freedom camping.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, with Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, explains the changes to freedom camping he would like to see.

Under proposal 4, the Government is in the process of seeking feedback on whether the voluntary standard for self-containment of motorhomes and caravans is fit for purpose, including the types of toilets it allows.

Other proposed changes include tighter rules – either for camping vehicles to be certified self-contained or tougher rules around where freedom camping can take place.

Fines of up to $1000 or vehicle confiscation have also been mooted for those who don’t play by the rules – up from a $200 fine – with a requirement for rental companies to collect fines.

TOM LEE/Stuff The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment held public meetings in Twizel, Thames, Whitianga, Tauranga and Taupō.

People at the Thames meeting spoke of regularly being woken up in the early hours by patrols checking to see if their motorhomes were certified, being yelled at by locals, and often “copping the blame for other people’s doings”.

Most did not want a blanket ban on portable toilets but wanted better rules to differentiate law-abiding freedom campers.

Edwards was among them.

“People like myself who live in motorhomes – and rely on it because we can’t afford a house – we are getting pointed at for ruining people’s views and leaving rubbish behind. I am over it,” he said.

“I have had three tickets from TCDC and I have written in complaining. They have been waived because one was for just parking in an area for an hour-and-a-half.

Thames Coromandel was the worst district and the “further you go south, the cruisier it is”, he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Fraser Pearson from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Another motorhome user who wanted to be identified only as C Braid, said she objected to being called a freedom camper because of the tarnished reputation it has.

She said she had been on the road by herself for four years and had countless stories of being “penalised by [other] people’s doing”.

“I feel a lot of stuff gets blamed on freedom campers but it is not actually freedom campers that do it,” she said.

She suggested the Government implement a licence for freedom campers, which required people to be educated about the rules before qualifying.

Chris Hillock/Stuff MBIE research shows there were an estimated 245,000 freedom campers in 2019, with international visitors accounting for more than 60 per cent.

She believed a licence would separate the responsible freedom campers from the irresponsible ones.

“We are approaching this from the wrong angle. People can have the flashiest, most expensive vehicle with the best toilet facility and they can still s... in a bush,” she said.

“I think it is time we stop looking at vehicles and look at educating people.”

This was met by a roar of agreement.

TOM LEE/Stuff Philip Edwards split up with his wife last year, could not afford to buy a house on his own and did not want to work until he “dropped dead”, so decided to “go cruising” on a pension.

Other suggestions included the Government adding more toilets around the country – with most attendees happy to pay a few coins for the service – or that people renting motorhomes get their bond back for not using public toilets rather than for returning their rental with clean effluent tanks.

MBIE’s Fraser Pearson said people were being told by motorhome rental companies that if they returned with their wastewater tanks clean they would get their bond back but it was being “misunderstood as if you don’t use your toilet you are guaranteed to get your bond back”.

That was something the Government did not want to encourage, he said.

“How you might be able to force someone to use a toilet is an interesting comment. It could be that we remove the bond system completely but there is a question around is that workable or feasible?” Pearson said.

The group also liked the idea of a register for patrols to access rather than bothering freedom campers in the early hours.

The discussion document seeks public feedback on four main proposals but other ideas to improve the system are also welcome.

The discussion document and details are available online, with consultation closing on May 16.