Our tribal nature explained: The team of 5 million v the Kiwis who just want to come home

“They should’ve come back before they closed the borders, then.”

The man I’m talking to over Zoom was watching a 6pm news segment about two New Zealanders abroad, struggling to get a spot in managed isolation, shaking his head as he recited a phrase now ubiquitous in the Kiwi lexicon.

I hadn’t exactly expected to hear it from him, though.

“Dad,” I said, “you know you’re talking about me here too, right?”

Supplied Journalist Ashleigh Stewart in Dubai.

He backtracked – he didn’t mean me, sitting in Dubai where I’d lived for four years. He meant others who should’ve known, in March 2020 when commercial flights began drying up, they’d need to return home for a visit at some point in the future.

He’s not alone in his sentiment. This line has been volleyed at expats concerned with the embattled MIQ system. An attempt to improve it fell short: this week, MIQ spots for November and December sold out in 67 minutes, as 26,000 New Zealanders abroad fought for 3000 spots.

As usual, social media had little sympathy.Comments, often vitriolic, decry that expats “should’ve come back when they had the chance”. Except for many, that wasn’t a viable option.

Supplied Comments on social media toward Kiwi expats are often vitriolic. Screenshots compiled by overseas New Zealander.

Stuff interviewed 32 New Zealand expats living in Hong Kong, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, the United States, Australia and France. They have an expatriate life span of two to 30 years.

More than 94 per cent did not come home in March 2020 because they were trying to keep their jobs, or maintain lives. Some said if they quit their jobs and left, they’d be returning to even more uncertainty and pointed out the issues that could arise with returning Kiwis needing Jobseeker Support en masse.

With an estimated 1 million Kiwis living overseas, the second-highest diaspora in the OECD (as a percentage of our population), the Great Kiwi OE was once a rite of passage. Now, the negativity directed towards expats has made them sad, angry, embarrassed and for one – “ashamed to be Kiwi”.

Supplied Caitlin Porter, who lives in Canada, is disappointed at the vitriol online towards Kiwis struggling to get MIQ places.

“Everyone is frustrated, everyone is having a s... time, but at the end of the day that's never an excuse to start spouting this level of negativity,” Caitlin Porter, who lives in Vancouver, says.

“I am allowed to want to see my family just as much as Susan in Auckland wants to see her daughter Stacey in Invercargill. Yes, I get it, I chose to be away, but I never chose to not be allowed to return home.”

Behavioural experts say the pandemic has brought about a rise in xenophobia and nationalism, and could mean expat and domestic communities struggle to coalesce beyond the pandemic. The messaging around the “team of five million” could be to blame.

Supplied Dr Sarah Cowie, of the Auckland University school of psychology, says creating the team of 5 million mantra has created the illusion that some aren’t on our team.

“By creating this team..., we have inadvertently excluded the team members who are not based in New Zealand,” Dr Sarah Cowie, a senior lecturer at Auckland University’s school of psychology, says.

An overwhelming majority of the people Stuff spoke to supported MIQ – most also agree with paying for some portion – but say frustrations arise in difficulties securing a slot, or when a celebrity takes precedence. Many have willingly stayed away for funerals, birthdays, milestones and seeing family, in order to keep NZ safe, but their frustrations are misconstrued as an unwillingness to abide by the system.

They say the government’s messaging in March 2020 was largely directed to an estimated 80,000 travelling Kiwis. Expats were told to “shelter in place”.

“The anti-expat rhetoric started when the government pushed every expat out of the ‘team of five million’,” Clint Heine, in Poland, says. “Messaging like that has fed the mob online to hurl insults shamelessly towards us. It feels like this resentment has been simmering away for a long time, and now it's acceptable to scream to ‘close the borders’.”

Clint Heine has spent 17 years in London, and says the animosity has taken a personal toll.

Heine admits that the animosity “has taken a toll on me personally” and feels less likely to ever return to NZ permanently.

“I feel a lot of resentment and anger about knowing that the so-called country of kindness, which promotes itself as having the friendliest population, is also comfortable enough to tell 1 million of their own citizens to stay away."

Heine isn’t alone. Almost half of the people Stuff spoke to said the negative sentiments towards expats had made them less likely to return to live in NZ.

Social media was the predominant source of the abuse. Heine collated Facebook comments gathered from a single news article on someone unable to get an MIQ slot. Highlights included “I sincerely hope the Russians shoot your plane down, no survivors” and “I hope you all catch Covid and die a horrific death from it”.

“The research tells us that in these times where there is uncertainty and people feel anxious or under threat, our biases against groups that we perceive as being not part of our group are much stronger,” says Cowie.

Jealousy could also factor.

“If you've been planning to go overseas, your plans might have been dashed by the pandemic, so maybe there's a sense of unfairness that you've got to do something that the rest of others missed out on.”

When expats return to New Zealand the difference in lived experience will be “noticeable”, she says, but believes any negativity will likely die down as people at home realise an expat is “part of their group” once more.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia was temporary.

But for some, re-integrating hasn’t been easy.

Divorce lawyer Laura Clews remained in the UK to try to keep her job, only to be made redundant. She returned to NZ in October 2020 for a wedding, which then became a semi-permanent stay at the onset of the UK’s second lockdown.

She moved in with her parents and set about settling back in to Kiwi life. But it was harder than she thought.

“It hit a certain point where I was like...I can’t be talking about this team of 5 million for another goddamn second. I need to get out.”

She returned to London.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Kiwis reuniting after the short lived trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Clews said while her friends had been great, she struggled with Kiwis’ “insular” view of the pandemic.

“I had a conversation with someone and they said, ‘Do you know anyone who had Covid?’ And I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Yeah, everyone’s had it’.

Returning to London, “I thought everything was just going to be on fire. It wasn't until I’d been back for a week or two that suddenly this weight started lifting off me. Because it’s fine.

“We're not all actually just backpacking around Europe on a whim. People have jobs, they've got lives, they've got boyfriends, or girlfriends… to say you had your chance to come home is incredibly naive.”

Many describe feeling abandoned. One in six mentioned the “team of 5 million” made them feel “alienated” or “unwanted”. Others says it has taken a toll on their mental health.

“Being separated so fundamentally from the people closest to you, missing numerous weddings, important birthdays, and funerals is difficult, and takes a toll on many people,” a man in Dubai, who asked to remain anonymous, says. He had been “drinking a lot more” and self-harming.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley says the ‘us v them’ mentality between Kiwis in NZ and those overseas has been further entrenched thanks to the pandemic.

Professor Paul Spoonley, former vice-chancellor of Massey University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, says Kiwis’ attitudes towards the diaspora has never been sympathetic.

“(The pandemic’s) certainly highlighted the way in which we view people who live overseas – and that tends to be often quite negative.

“It doesn't matter whether it's a person in London or Toronto, or the couple that went to Wanaka. There’s huge resentment to anybody who's seen not to be doing the hard yards.”

NZ’s nationalism has been further fuelled by articles in international media lauding the country’s Covid response, Spoonley says. Stories of expats who “just want to come home for Christmas” hasn’t helped.

The only way for this to change, he says, is to engage with the diaspora in a more constructive way.If the perceived negativity does result in less Kiwis returning home, Spoonley says, that will come with its own challenges.

Pre-pandemic, NZ had been growing at a rate of about 2.1 per cent per year, far ahead of the OECD average of 0.4 per cent, Spoonley says. Only one-third of this had been natural population growth, the rest was from migrants and returnees, who were “crucial” for the labour market supply. The loss only flipped in 2020 because of the pandemic.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A limited number of MIQ spots means Kiwis are struggling to get home.

He calls this a “brain retention, rather than a brain gain”, because he isn’t sure if those returnees will stick around. After the 2012 global financial crisis, many Kiwis left to live in Australia. It’s possible that could happen again.

International experts say the anti-expat rhetoric could be more prevalent in countries that have remained closed off.

Yuko Nippoda, a psychotherapist and spokesperson for the UK Council for Psychotherapy, who researches expatriate communities in the UK, says expats are feeling increasingly lonely, with fewer close connections in an age of social distancing. This is worse in “insular” countries.

However, many expats had found positive experiences with expats identifying more closely with their adopted homes and planning to stay longer.

Monique Ford/Stuff Does kindness extend to our diaspora overseas?

The good news, according to Steven Taylor, author of The Psychology of Pandemics and professor of psychiatry at Canada’s University of British Columbia, is that as with previous pandemics, people tend to “forgive and forget” quickly.

“The stink eye that the expats are getting, it's going to be overshadowed by the bigger divisions and the bigger division is going to be the vaccines versus anti vaxxers.”

Much of the anti-expat rhetoric was “based largely on misconceptions”, and of a much touted mentality that expats were “on vacations in luxury places” rather than “working on supporting their families or in lockdown in Toronto.”

Expats would be wise to not read the comments, says Taylor.

“Human beings are essentially tribalistic in nature. ‘Us versus them’ is kind of etched into our genome, you see it in football teams and so forth,” Taylor says. “The keyboard warriors are an irritable, indignant minority, and they're getting a disproportionate amount of airplay.”