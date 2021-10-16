Super Saturday: Shirtless and shot in business class, Air NZ's 'Jabaseat' reviewed

On October 16, aka 'Super Saturday', Aucklanders were able to set foot on a plane for the first time in months - not to take off, but to get their vaccines.

Being shirtless on a plane was less Wolf of Wall Street than I’d imagined.

Instead, exposed against the face of God (and the leather of Air New Zealand’s business class seats) I felt a little vulnerable.

Ironic, considering my two minutes in the seat was an act of protection.

But Air NZ staff welcomed us onto the 787 Dreamliner like it was a flight to Bali.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff People getting their vaccine were given the business class experience while the plane sat on the tarmac.

A jet-engine drone dominated the air.

Outside the window on the hanger, in sun-faded big white letters against a blue background, “AIR NEW ZEALAND ENGINEERING” brought us back down to earth.

This was not a flight to Bali but a flight to our future.

“Nau mai, haere mai ... And for those of you who have recently joined us, thank you for being vaccinated with Air New Zealand today,” announced a cabin crew member over the intercom.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Plenty of medical staff were onboard the plane to perform the jabs and monitor people afterwards.

Three of us were jabbed at a time before moving on to where most of us really belong – in cattle class – to wait out our 15 minutes observation period.

That was barely enough time to figure out how to work the seat screens and listen to Why Does Love Do This to Me by The Exponents.

“In a moment, the vaccinators will be making their way through the cabin to complete their health checks and from there you will be able to disembark the aircraft,” crackled the intercom again.

The blue-shirted vaccinators were more interesting to watch as they twisted through the walkway on their tablets.

One vaccinator, Andy, told me it was “certainly different” to places he’d worked in the past.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Around 350 people were expected to board the plane on Saturday to get their jab.

We disembarked with grabaseat goodie bags of icecream, lollies, and an Air NZ travel bag with a toothbrush.

The seats in economy seem smaller every time to you sit in one, but being jabbed on a plane was more exciting than the nondescript offices at the pop-up sites many have been vaccinated at.

And it beat the romantic ambiance of a car park, like the drive-through vaccination site by Auckland Airport.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff For many Aucklanders, it was the first time they had stepped on the plane for months.

Air NZ has about 75 per cent of its staff under a vaccine mandate, some of whom were vaccinated on the plane.

Jabaseat is a PR success story, capturing the public imagination ahead of “Super Saturday” while delivering only about 350 jabs.

From those I spoke to, it seemed second jabs were received aplenty, so whether the exercise persuaded anyone who was vaccine resistant is unlikely, I think.

Nonetheless, being jabbed in a plane brought some fun to this long, exhausting, and sometimes Sisyphean pandemic – even if the business class/economy split emphasised, as the pandemic itself has done, the inequality in our society.

But it does remind us that we’ll likely need to be double jabbed if we want to fly away on holiday overseas again – and maybe that’s enough to nudge a hesitant person towards the pharmacy.