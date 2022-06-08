Air New Zealand vs Qantas: Mystery test reveals who is best across the Tasman

As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test.

OPINION: Trans-Tasman travel is back in full force, with Air New Zealand and Qantas struggling to keep up with demand.

Flights are full, and fares are expensive – so Stuff Travel decided to put both carriers through a mystery test.

We flew Qantas to Sydney, and Air New Zealand home to see who is winning the battle of the Tasman.

The route

Qantas: Christchurch to Sydney

Air NZ: Sydney to Auckland

The plane

Qantas: Boeing 737-800, eight years old

Air NZ: Boeing 787-9, two years old

Punctuality

Qantas: Took off 17 minutes late and arrived five minutes early into Sydney.

Air NZ: Took off nine minutes late from Sydney and arrived three minutes late into Auckland.

Check-in

Qantas: It was slow-going. In Christchurch, Qantas only has old-style check-in desks and lengthy queues. I looked over in envy at Air New Zealand’s self-service kiosks.

Air NZ: A breeze. Thanks to self check-in kiosks, there were no queues – despite roughly 500 passengers across two flights needing to check in.

The seat

Qantas: The very last row of the 737, with limited recline – it was seriously cramped. I’ve had more room on regional flights.

My tickets were more than $900 for the one-way Qantas flight (bought last minute), and you’d hope to get a better seat, further forward in the plane, for that kind of price.

Air NZ: A much more spacious seat on the long haul 787, which felt much roomier. Full disclosure: I am a Koru member with the airline (I paid myself), so I can pick a seat closer to the front for free, and these have extra legroom.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Air New Zealand had the roomier cabin.

Important note: This isn’t a fair comparison. I was flying a long-haul plane on Air New Zealand, and a short-haul Qantas jet, which is much smaller.

If we compare Air New Zealand’s equivalent to the Qantas 737, an A320, the legroom is the same in the back row.

Qantas also operates the larger A330 to Auckland, which competes directly with the 787. The seats are roughly the same size again, however, Air New Zealand has a few roomier economy seats near the front of the cabin, which gives them the win in this category.

The entertainment

Qantas: This 737 needed a refresh. The 23cm screens felt old, and the in-flight map wasn’t interactive – as they are on Air New Zealand flights. The film selection was pretty good with 18 new movies and 18 box sets.

It’s important to point out that every passenger on Qantas gets free movies, whereas only The Works passengers get that on Air New Zealand.

Air NZ: A much better experience. As you’d expect on a larger aircraft, the screen was bigger and more modern. The movie selection was pretty similar.

The amenities

Qantas and Air NZ: Both airlines provide you with headphones, that’s about it.

The food

Qantas: This is the usual strong point of Qantas (certainly from my experience in the past). I’ve previously had excellent economy meals, which included Lindt Chocolates and Choc Bars for dessert.

My flight involved a breakfast service, and I ordered the bacon and eggs – which were good. However, the hash browns were overcooked and chewy – they felt like edible leather.

It’s again important to point out that every passenger on Qantas gets free food, whereas only The Works passengers get that on Air New Zealand.

Air NZ: An overly salted beef curry. The dessert was a Pandoro Brownie (normally, they are quite nice, however, this one was unusually dry).

The service

Qantas: Cheerful and polite, despite the early hour, everyone was in a good mood.

Air NZ: Mixed. One particular cabin crew member wasn’t having a great day. When I asked why my in-flight entertainment wasn’t working, they simply said, “We have that problem times 300”, and walked off to make a cabin announcement that the system was being fixed.

Later in the service, the same crew member told me there was no Coke Zero left, and made a slightly sarcastic comment when I declined a regular Coke. They later delivered a Coke Zero, but it wasn’t great customer service.

The rest of the Air New Zealand crew were lovely.

The verdict

Air New Zealand has the overall better product (its app, check-in and aircraft are great), but a salty meal and one grumpy cabin crew member let them down a little. Still, I much prefer the Kiwi national carrier, which is years ahead in its product offering compared to Qantas.

