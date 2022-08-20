Ethiopian Airplane pilots miss runway landing after falling asleep onboard

The two pilots eventually landed the plane on its second approach.

Two Ethiopian Airlines pilots fell asleep while 11,000 metres in the air and missed their landing, according to Aviation Herald.

The aircraft was flying from Sudan to Ethiopia and was on autopilot when the plane flew past its destination at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Air traffic control were reportedly unable to contact the crew onboard despite several attempts, and raised an alarm when the plane continued past the runway.

The two pilots, who have been put on leave pending an investigation, eventually woke and landed the plane on its second approach to the airport 25 minutes later.

Fortunately, the plane safely landed and no one onboard was hurt.

Aviation expert Alex Macheras called the incident “deeply concerning,” and highlighted the issue of pilot fatigue as “one of the most significant threats to air safety.”