Auckland Airport only 60% open for business as it struggles with few passengers and staff

Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui on what the recovery of international travel will look like.

New Zealand may be open once again but Auckland Airport’s shopping and dining precincts are only 61% there.

Travellers passing through the international terminal in recent weeks have noticed few dining and shopping options, with one traveller tweeting that at 6pm on a Tuesday there were only two food options. “Both burgers. Feels like a scam.”

On a Friday night earlier in August, in the arrivals terminal and pre-security screening just a Dunkin’ Donuts was open, while past screening McDonald’s and Vantage bar were the only hot food options, alongside duty-free shopping.

Vantage meals include fish and chips, burgers, pasta and sandwiches, ranging from $20 to $29.

Airport spokesperson Libby Middlebrook said families travelling at night with children may want to consider bringing snacks or supplies with them.

Middlebrook said airport tenants had struggled with staffing, but that it was reopening at a rate that outdid passenger numbers – which were still only half what they were in 2019. While its retailer lease occupancy across both terminals was 94% on June 30, only 61% were open.

“We know how much people enjoy the shopping and dining experience as part of an overseas holiday or work trip, and we are working hard to make it the best experience possible,” Middlebrook said.

While the airport was pulling out “all the stops” to support its retailers to open their doors, at some times of the day there were fewer options available as passenger numbers dwindled.

Its figures showed the number of travellers leaving after 7.30pm were just 8% of its daily numbers, and over a four-hour, 30-minute period that equated to just 67 people per half hour, or sometimes only seven-to-10 people per half hour.

“To fully reopen, our tenants need to staff a 20-hour work day, seven days a week – for some of the bigger outlets that takes 50 or 60 staff per day, which is quite a recruitment challenge in the current tight labour market.

“We recognise some retailers are facing staff shortages, so we are providing flexibility on opening hours as they continue to secure new employees. We also organised a job fair in July to help attract workers to Auckland Airport.”

The airport has provided financial relief to its tenants during the pandemic including $358m in rent reductions and abatements, with the proviso that “operators reopen as soon as practical and as international travel recovers”.

TRUPTI BIRADAR/Stuff It was Vantage Bar or McDonald’s for departing international passengers on a recent Friday night at Auckland Airport.

Its job fair attracted more than 3000 jobseekers, many of whom are now working.

“We are asking for our customers’ patience while we support retailers and eateries to get up and running again.”

Other customers have complained of delays in security and baggage crews. This week the baggage carousel at Air New Zealand’s check-in counter was bottle-necked, which the airline blamed on staff shortages due to sickness.

The airport's general manager of infrastructure, planning and transformation Mary-Liz Tuck previously said it expected passenger numbers to be at 70% pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

She said “every one of the organisations that keep Auckland Airport moving” was short-staffed, including the team that managed parking, the airline check-ins, the hotel, baggage handlers, airport operations, waste management, cleaning services, cabin crew, security, emergency services, and border agencies.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said in the 28 days since the borders opened, provisional figures from Statistics NZ showed arrival numbers are at 55% pre-pandemic levels. Less than half, 47% of arrivals the week ending August 7 were non-New Zealand passport holders.

“A number of airlines have not yet resumed flying to New Zealand or are flying on reduced schedules...It is also worth noting that China, which was previously our second biggest visitor market after Australia, is still largely closed to international travel, with no indication of when this might change.

“We expect that international arrivals will increase through the summer period and we are hearing positive feedback from TIA members of healthy enquiry levels for summer.

“However, we do not expect a bounce back to 2019 levels of business. The recovery is likely to take two or three years.”

Additional reporting: Kevin Norquay.