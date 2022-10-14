Stuff Life and Style reporter Emily Brookes takes matters into her own hands, and chows down the American inspired Fourth of July Krispy Kreme Doughnut Burger from Mama Brown in Wellington.

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction and satiation you get when you finish a burger that delivers on all fronts. A perfectly chosen bun (brioche, pretzel or otherwise), that expertly grilled pattie (meat or plant-based) and then the carefully selected fillings, salads and dressings to complement.

We have left no stone unturned in our search for where to find the best burgers in Wellington. Whether you fancy a stacked burger with all the trimmings, sides and milkshakes if you please, or perhaps you have a more refined burger palate and want something entirely different and creative, this round-up has you covered.

There is a strong case to be made for Wellington being the burger capital of New Zealand. Not only will this list demonstrate the bountiful breadth of burger proficiency throughout the city, but it is also home to Burger Wellington the country’s biggest competition celebrating this wonder food.

This year alone saw over 200 venues put their best foot forward and thousands of burgers were served over the month of August. Make sure you put the next event in your diary so you don’t miss out on sampling all that deliciousness! In the meantime, we think we have just what you need to satisfy when a burger craving strikes.

Neat Places You can’t beat the fried chicken and gravy fries at LUCKY.

READ MORE:

* Try something new: The best new things to do in Wellington

* The Intrepid Hotel: Inside Wellington's new inner-city escape

* Where to find Christchurch’s best burgers

* Where to find Auckland’s best burgers



Burger Liquor

Neat Places Burger Liquor.

129 Willis Street, Te Aro

What first grabs your attention as you walk up to Burger Liquor is the colourful exterior and artwork by Wellington local ChimpOne. This fun vibe continues as you enter through the front doors and with eclectic decor, this burger bar makes you feel instantly at home.

As the name suggests, they are serious about two things here, and on the liquor side, they certainly don’t do things by halves. There’s a range of specialty bourbons and rums to try, interesting cocktails and perhaps the most exciting – hardshakes, where the traditional milkshake gets an indulgent, alcoholic upgrade.

And of course, they don’t skimp on the burgers either, and with a menu range to suit all kinds of preferences, there’s also the option to ‘pimp ya buns’ with a choice of extra toppings. How good?!

LUCKY

Neat Places LUCKY.

105 Courtenay Place, Te Aro

Smack bang in the middle of all the hustle and bustle of Wellington’s centre you will find LUCKY, famous citywide for their incredible takeaway burgers.

Purposely keeping their menu short and sharp, LUCKY focuses on using free-range and local ingredients to produce the best burgers possible.

For the carnivores among you, their fried chicken option is tender, juicy and crispy, while their vegetarian option with fried halloumi won’t leave you missing the meat. And for those who can’t choose, there’s a combo option!

Most importantly, don’t leave LUCKY without an order of their renowned gravy fries, the sides are what makes the enjoyment of a burger after all.

Egmont Street Eatery

Neat Places Egmont Street Eatery.

11 Egmont Street, Te Aro

Venture down one of the city’s most vibrant laneways and what once was an old industrial car parking site, is now home to Egmont Street Eatery.

Attention is on providing a refined experience for all their diners, and eating here is a real treat. Consistently featured as a finalist in Burger Wellington over the last few years, Egmont St knows a thing or two about producing tasty burgers.

With an ever-evolving menu featuring local and seasonal ingredients, your best bet for sampling their burger prowess is during their brunch service Fridays through Sundays.

Soul Shack

Neat Places Soul Shack.

118-120 Victoria Street, Te Aro

Nashville-style hot chicken is the name of the game at Soul Shack and it is pretty hard to find better fried chicken in the city. So the fact that they put this chicken-deliciousness inside a banging burger gets an A+ from us.

The shopfront’s neon signage will immediately capture your attention and the intimate space has been cleverly designed to welcome you to dine in, or perhaps grab-and-go is more your style.

Neo

132 Willis Street, Wellington

Neo is beloved by Wellingtonians and has accumulated many well-deserved accolades for their food and hospitality over recent years.

They specialise in creating a cosy, relaxed environment, serve up wholesome food and basically make you feel like you want to spend the whole day there. In addition, they also produce noteworthy burgers with special in-house sauce and a grilled brioche bun always.

If you still have room after the main event, Neo’s cabinet is full of tempting sweet treats to serve as your dessert.

Wilson Barbecue

Neat Places Wilson Barbecue.

17 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville

From food truck and pop-up beginnings to a permanent restaurant in Johnsonville, Wilson Barbecue has made a name for themselves on the Wellington food scene.

They are serious about their meat and low ‘n’ slow is the philosophy here, producing the most tender and delicious results. Among their menu items, there are some incredible burgers on offer showcasing this slow-cooked goodness, and even a vegan option with a jackfruit burger making an appearance.

Like any good barbecue joint, there are tempting bites and sides to accompany your burgers and milkshakes that look too good to say no to.

The Botanist

219 Onepu Road, Lyall Bay

The Botanist in Lyall Bay is just where you want to be on a sunny weekend day – make that any day of the week really!

With picture-perfect views of the water and an inviting sunny courtyard, this plant-based café knows a thing or two when it comes to serving epic meat-free burgers.

From breakfast options with hash browns, to burgers that pull inspiration from Greek and Korean cuisine, these creations at The Botanist are a must-try.

And with craft beers on tap and local organic wines to pair with your meal, what could be better!

Parrotdog Bar

Neat Places Parrotdog Bar.

60/66 Kingsford Smith Street, Rongotai

A stone's throw away (or a brisk five-minute walk round the corner) from The Botanist you will come across Parrotdog Bar.

Celebrating everything that is beloved about this craft beer brand, their dining area is a throwback to small-town taverns and pubs of a bygone era. Everyone is welcome here and the friendly atmosphere and good vibes extend to their menu, in particular their burgers.

When you feel like a good classic cheeseburger, a fish burger or even an ‘um-possible’ vege burger, Parrotdog is your go-to, and don’t forget to order a pint of your favourite brew to go with it.