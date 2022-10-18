New $35m hotel 'first class addition' for Kaikōura

The 4.5-star hotel features a restaurant and bar, a heated pool and gym and an art gallery-style atrium.

A new $35 million hotel on Kaikōura’s waterfront is a “first class addition” to the town’s tourism industry, mayor Craig Mackle says.

“Kaikōura is going from strength to strength, and thanks to visionary partners like Sudima Hotels we are looking forward to a bright future,” Mackle said at the official opening of the 4.5-star hotel on Monday.

Mackle said the hotel was a fantastic boost to the local economy and employment.

It’s expected that 70,000 additional visitors will come to the coastal North Canterbury town annually.

It would also be the largest employer in the region with about 40 staff.

The $35m Kaikōura four-storey, 120-room hotel on the town's esplanade, which has a restaurant and art gallery open to the public, was blessed in a sunrise ceremony on Monday morning by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura.

Kaikōura Boutique hotel owner Jen Barnes said the new hotel was “growing the pie, not cutting the pie up smaller.

"Having more bed capacity in town, could only be a good thing, more people walking down the peninsula is fabulous for the business. We have always looked at it as a complete bonus," Barnes said.

Dzin Alekzander, director of marketing for Hind Management that operates Sudima hotels, said the new hotel currently employ 35 staff.

"We have a strong brand, great culture and career progression opportunities across our portfolio so have filled the majority of all positions. The majority of roles have been filled by locals and internal transfers."

supplied The new Sudima hotel was blessed in a sunrise ceremony on Monday morning by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura.

Alekzander said first bookings on their first day open were from local and international guests.

He said business and conference bookings were looking strong for the New Year, and summer season bookings were also strong.

Destination Kaikōura manager and councillor Lisa Bond said the Sudima Hotel provided another level of offering they hadn't had before.

"It also means that we are going to hopefully be able to draw out the seasonality of our town, because they will bring in conferences and events, which we haven't really been able to cater for before.

"And also tour groups, they have the capacity to be able to take more than one coach tour at a time, which is going to be fantastic.

"And these people aren't just going to be staying within the walls of the hotel, they will be out and about exploring, supporting the retail, the hospitality and the operators in town as well, which is just a flow on effect for everybody,” Bond said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Destination Kaikōura manager and councillor Lisa Bond said the Sudima Hotel would bring in conferences and events the town had not had before.

A distinctive feature of the hotel is an expansive art gallery-tyle atrium that will exhibit local Māori works.

The atrium links through the hotel’s restaurant and bar Hiku, the Māori word for ‘whale tail’ that pays homage to Kaikōura’s iconic attraction, and offers local seafood and farmed produce.

Kirk Roberts Consulting chief executive Jade Kirk said the company was proud to have delivered a world-class hotel with innovative design features.

“To be able to showcase the local history from this unique area of New Zealand is something you won’t find anywhere else in the world,” he said.