Tipping is one of the worst things about travel and should never become the norm in New Zealand

Brook Sabin is a travel reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: Tipping is one of the worst things about travel. I've just returned from an overseas trip, and it is more prolific than ever. It seems only a matter of time before tipping culture sets up in New Zealand. And we need to reject it.

Covid turned the travel world upside-down and decimated the industry. Now that it's roaring back, I've noticed a few 'new normals' starting to emerge.

The industry is chronically short-staffed and (in some cases) is getting away with substandard service, long queues, and delays. For example, some hotels now advise rooms will be serviced every second or third day. They introduced the policy during Covid – people tolerated it – so it's here for good.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand says passengers shouldn't use baggage trackers in checked bags

* Resort fees: The days could be numbered for the dreaded hidden US hotel charge

* Flight test: Auckland to Texas with American Airlines - business class amazing for a nervous flyer



One of the most disturbing trends is that tipping culture seems to be spreading. A few years ago, there was a tip jar you could put a few spare coins in; now credit card machines are asking if you’d like to tip before the transaction goes through.

Tipping isn't an option - it's increasingly an expectation.

Unsplash Tipping culture seems to be taking off around the world.

One of the least enjoyable parts of travelling to the United States is tipping. With the weak New Zealand dollar, the price of travelling there has already skyrocketed. Add another 20% tip to everything - and it gets ridiculous.

On my last trip to the United States, I checked into a hotel and here’s what I was expected to pay in tips for my first night.

When entering the parking bay, a man gestured for me to stop the car. He then told me the car needed to be moved a further 10 or so metres, but only he was authorised to do that. You guessed it: for a tip.

The bellman waited for a tip.

After check-in, I was handed (without warning) to a concierge to explain what to do in the area. She expected a tip.

I was told I needed to move the car from the 'visitor' parking to the overnight parking bay. I tried to do it myself but was (once again) told I was unauthorised. You guessed it, another tip.

After settling in my room, I went downstairs and ordered a coffee. I was handed an iPad to select my tip, with three big options: 10%, 15% or 25%.

I got room service for lunch: he waited for a tip.

The cleaning staff had to be tipped.

Dinner was a 20% tip.

On top of all that, none of the service was great. It was acceptable, but nothing memorable. All I remember is the awkward waiting around for me to tip.

But here's a not-so-radical idea: how about the giant hotel chain I stayed at, with multi-million dollar profits, pay its staff a fair wage and make tips optional?

I have no issue with tipping for exceptional service. But the expectation of tips, which seems to be creeping into every transaction, is Americanisation of travel at its worst. We all know when people are being obsequious and showering us with fake smiles in order to get a tip. I don’t want that, and I certainly don’t want to pay for it.

Supplied Tipping is a big part of hospitality in the United States.

A few years ago, then deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett called for more tipping in New Zealand to increase the quality of service. The suggestion didn't seem to go down well. Tipping doesn't encourage better service; it encourages people to act like they care because money is involved. If anyone, it's the people who care when there's no money that deserves the tip.

Sure, high-end restaurants in the United States that Bennett likely goes to have great hospitality when tipping is involved. But in general, service in the United States is patchy - not to mention the silent tantrum you often have to endure if you don't tip.

New Zealand is one of the friendliest nations in the world to visit; that's because our hospitality is genuine; it isn't based on the expectation of money for a smile. It needs to stay that way.

What do you think? Is tipping good for travel, and should it be more common in New Zealand? Let us know in the comments below.