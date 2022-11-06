'I returned a rather different person': Travel photographer Grant Sheehan on his new book

Grant Sheehan is a travel photographer. His new photobook, In Memory of Travel (Phantom House Books, RRP$60), he explores the place travel occupies in our memory, and how it changes the way we view ourselves and the world.

What are the constraints and challenges of travel photography?

With proper planning and research, you can expect your everyday life to run reasonably smoothly. However, when travelling, random universe moments can come out of nowhere regardless of how much care you take.

There have been a few challenges - getting arrested in Moscow’s Red Square by tourist police wanting to supplement their meagre wages, being charged by a very angry teenage elephant in Botswana, and freezing my lip to my aluminium tripod in wintery Alaska.

The worst though was badly cracking a couple of my ribs disembarking from a small boat in heavy surf at the start of a 10-day assignment on the small volcanic island of Ambrym in Vanuatu, to cover the annual Magic Festival there.

It didn’t hurt so much as long as I didn’t move. Unfortunately, with no vehicles, no electricity and many hilly tracks on the island, a lot of moving about was required.

How has travel changed the way you view the world?

In 1971, just out of my teens, living in a small rural town, I traded my treasured near-new Kawasaki Mach 3 motorcycle for a ticket on a charter flight to Amsterdam, with a six-month return date.

For me, that age-old cliché ‘travel broadens the mind’ was a massive understatement. Those six months away were transformative. I hitched around Europe, attended concerts of future super groups, lived near- penniless for weeks in Amsterdam’s Vondell Park alongside remnants of the Ashbury Heights crowd, lived briefly in Berlin, then, accompanied by two German friends - one of whose father fought against mine 28 years earlier in North Africa in WWII - saw more of Europe.

I learned what it feels like to be near-destitute, to wander in the astonishing Gardens and Palace of Versailles and hang out on the trendy beaches of the Costa Brava, among several other mind-expanding experiences. I returned a rather different person.

No travelling I have done since has come close to that first cathartic experience, but it seems to me, each time one ventures out into the world, your horizons expand, to some degree at least, by default. Overall it has certainly made me appreciate the variety and wonder of this planet Earth.

Any favourite travel books that inspired you?

There are quite I find inspirational, but there are two that really stand out. The first is Jan Morris’s, A Writer’s World, Travels 1950 - 2000​ which sums up her amazing career. Like all the best travel writers, her work was humorous, transportive and often peppered with memorable quirky details.

She was also an astute commentator and had this to say about modern travel: “Travel, which was once either a necessity or an adventure, has largely become a commodity, and from all sides we are persuaded into thinking that it is a social requirement too.”

The second is Paul Theroux’s Dark Star Safari​, a journey by aging train, clapped- out bus, canoe, and ferry, through Africa, starting with Cairo and ending in Cape Town. This book too, has a compelling, transportive quality to it and rich descriptive texture. He brings alive the numerous diverse characters he meets along the way.