Forget the itinerary - plan for spontaneous travel instead

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi travel writer.

OPINION: Admittedly, I thought it was a great idea.

A detailed two-week itinerary of a road-trip through northern Iceland, finessed to within an inch of its life. It had foodie recommendations, must-do glaciers and ice caves adjacent to accommodation, nearby geysers and gas stations and more, all typed up in an Excel spreadsheet to be shared with a group.

The trip clearly was a success – despite this Stage 5 hyper organiser – because the file had been shared and re-shared and ended up in my wife’s inbox. Annual leave limitations stunted our Iceland trip and at the time I regretted not being able to take advantage of such military mission level planning.

We deviated to the south of the island and pulled together a jam-packed trip that followed the main tourist route (despite the geysers, waterfalls and glaciers my strongest memory remains a supermarket car park full of tourists eating whatever cheap grub they could find, given how eye-wateringly expensive food is there).

Now, with a plethora of apps offering crowd-sourced itineraries, location hacks and don’t-wanna-miss-this activities, modern travelling via social media means you no longer even need email attachments titled Iceland_Team_Roadtrip_version6.xlsx.

Has it become too easy? Have the suggestions of social media become a self-fulfilling prophecy of popularity by default and sapped away our desire to go off-piste? Are they setting us up to feel deflated? It certainly adds to the list of destinations to visit, tables to eat at, places to be seen.

Travel Man & Hobby Man Joe Lycett made his debut as the host of Travel Man earlier this year.

So, it’s therefore no surprise that, whether plotting out days in a notebook and cross-checking against Greek ferry timetables or adding a backpacking trip of southeast Asia to squeeze every last bit of efficiency from the Thai Railways timetable, I have historically skewed towards obsessive over-planner rather than a not-bothered nomad.

I’ll scribble notes, fill in schedules and happily spend a disproportionate amount of time researching a meal that might be an hour, the “perfect” beach that might be two, the hike that might be three. The type to spend hours finding the best-located bed to my head so that I can save a 20 minute-walk into town. Genius? Control freak?

Well, an intervention of sorts came during a recent trip to Tuscany. Maybe such an overly romanticised and publicisied destination threw up so many travel Instagrammer fantasies that the whole thing short-circuited. Shy of a hotel booking on a vineyard, we hadn’t booked naught.

“What should we do today?” my wife asked. I shrugged. “Haven’t a clue”. It was magnificent. The weather had let us down one day, the Vespa rental had hit a snag, the bus never showed up. All three were annoying and beyond our control – but a lazy lack of planning meant these niggles didn’t have a domino effect, where an over planned and overhyped day is “ruined”.

It meant we had the chance to deviate and stumble across things. When your fleeting holiday is timed down to the hour, you rob yourself of this spontaneity. Yes, excellent food and wine did help in rural Italy immensely and maybe it pays to adopt this approach in a destination where that can be near-guaranteed.

Likewise, I realise I’ll never be the type of traveller to just “show up and wing it” that kiwi “she’ll be right” attitude that leads to nights camped out in a train station or missing a Machu Picchu hike down to a lack of booking ahead. Wasting time scrounging cafe wi-fi to book a room on the day of arrival is not how I envisage my first few hours in any destination. Is there a happy medium to be found if the goal is to have some plans without over-egging expectations?

Perhaps a day reserved for wandering aimlessly and mopping up activities (or table reservations) only stumbled upon once you’ve arrived. Even better: put the list of must-dos away. Maybe go as far as to put your phone down, but certainly let’s draw the line at a re-shared Excel spreadsheet.

Do you prefer to plan detailed itineraries for your holiday or go for a more spontaneous path? Let us know in the comments.