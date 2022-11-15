Ten great engineering achievements we could barely travel without

Some ideas make things a bit easier, but others change what is possible in the world. These great feats of engineering can impact various aspects of life, but one where they have a notable impact is travel.

We've picked out ten engineering achievements that have made travel faster, higher… and better.

The Panama Canal

Cutting a canal across even the narrowest part of the American continent took phenomenal vision and effort.

At least 25,000 people died in the attempt to cut an 82km canal through the mountains and disease-ridden rainforest of Panama.

READ MORE:

* Adults-only holidays: The rise of resorts, hotels and cruise ships where children are banned

* Niagara Falls' previously off-limits tunnel now open to the public

* 20 reasons to visit Dubai with kids



But when it opened in 1914, it dramatically slashed shipping times. The world was suddenly a lot closer together. Nowadays, crossing the canal is often the highlight of a cruise ship journey.

Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus

Aviv Perets/Unsplash The name SCUBA was first patented in 1952.

The name SCUBA was first patented in 1952, but modern diving gear has come about through a series of engineering eureka moments.

Tanks, regulators, depth gauges, diving lights and gas mixtures have all been steadily improved over the years. But when the original concept was put into practice, it radically altered how much of the planet we could see. And now, millions of people happily dive around the world's reefs every year.

The Shinkansen​

iStock Shinkansen bullet train passes Mountain Fuji.

Before 1964, the Tokyo to Osaka railway journey took a laborious six hours and 40 minutes. Building an electrified railway, and trains capable of running on it at high speed, reduced that journey time to three hours.

The Shinkansen on the original Tokaido line now runs at speeds of up to 285km/h, and the high speed rail concept has spread around the world, drastically slashing travel times between major cities.

Kansai International Airport

Tdk/wikimedia commons The airport sits on an artificial island made from landfill.

The second great Japanese contribution to engineering in travel is Kansai International Airport in Osaka Bay.

With a lack of space to build a major airport elsewhere, it was decided to construct the airport on an artificial island made from landfill. In doing this rather than retrofitting an existing airbase, the world had an airport designed for purpose.

Several other artificial island airports have followed – most notably Hong Kong's – and airport design has become more streamlined, efficient and user-friendly since.

The Airbus A380

123RF Emirates Airbus A380 economy interior.

As airports have changed, so have the planes landing at them. The Airbus A380 has now been mothballed, but it ushered in a new era of intercontinental travel.

For the first time, long haul flights could be both fast and high capacity. First introduced in 2007, these behemoths of the sky required incredible engineering nous to get up to 853 passengers off the ground, let alone quickly to the other side of the world.

The Hong Kong-Macau Bridge

N509FZ/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS The west section of the bridge.

There are plenty of breathtaking bridges around the world – the Oresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden is a notable example. But it's tough to beat the Hong Kong-Macau Bridge for sheer chutzpah.

Opened in 2018, this is the world's longest sea-crossing bridge, and it stretches 55km across the South China Sea using two artificial islands en route. Shuttle buses across the bridge take about 40 minutes.

The Burj Khalifa​

Unsplash The Burj Khalifa rises 828 metres.

Before the Burj Khalifa, there had been incremental improvements in skyscraper heights. But this Dubai tower didn't just break the previous record, it pulverised it.

Taipei 101 had the record at 510 metres. The Burj Khalifa took it to 828 metres. The effort required to get a building this high, let alone fill it with hotel rooms, apartments and observation decks, makes it one of the great modern engineering marvels.

GPS

123rf There are currently 31 GPS satellites orbiting Earth.

Originally a US military development, GPS is perhaps the most revolutionary technology of the space age for travellers.

The theory – giving precise locations as long as you're within unimpeded reach of four satellites – is fabulous.

Putting that system into practice – there are currently 31 GPS satellites orbiting Earth, connecting to billions of mobile phones – is staggering. And the result is far less getting lost.

123rf The forerunner of present day wi-fi was developed by CSIRO in Australia.

Wi-fi

Given how much it has changed, wi-fi sounds stupendously boring. It's a family of wireless network protocols that use radio waves to exchange data. Yawn.

The forerunner of present day wi-fi was developed by CSIRO in Australia. Now it's a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance, an industry body made up of companies that had a hand in developing the network which sees billions of devices communicating without cables worldwide.

It also makes travellers' lives a darned sight easier.

The Jawa Dam

Joe Roe/Wikimedia Commons The ruins of the Jawa Dam can still be seen in Jordan.

If you've ever been swimming, fishing or kayaking in a man-made lake, then the idea of damming goes back to between 3500 and 3400 BC.

The original Jawa Dam was around 80 metres long and four to five metres high. The ruins of it can still be seen at the site in Jordan's north-east. Ironically, the town is now part of the dispiritingly dry Black Desert.

- traveller.com.au