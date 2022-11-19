Save & Splurge: Travel sleeping masks for every kind of budget

A traveller tries to sleep on a plane with a travel pillow and eye mask.

Earjobs Contoured Sleeping Mask, Earjobs, $19.99

They might be called Earjobs and have the appearance of a strapless brassiere, but these contoured sleeping masks should only be used on the eyes.

The product from the Australian-based hearing protection experts has been designed to allow the wearer to open and shut their eyes without obtrusion.

The masks are lightweight and create the sensation of complete darkness to assist with sleep during the day or in an airline cabin.

Earjobs Earjobs’ Contoured Sleeping Mask.

The adjustable velcro strap wraps around heads of all sizes. Take your pick from black, blue or pink. See: earjobs.co.nz

Sweet Dreams Black Out Sleep Mask, BlockBlueLight, $69.95

BlockBlueLight BlockBlueLight’s Sweet Dreams Black Out Sleep Mask.

New Zealand company BlockBlueLight was founded by Daniel Ebbett in an effort to self-cure his own chronic insomnia.

As well as his signature blue light-blocking glasses, Ebbett now offers sleep accessories like light bulbs, red light therapy panels and eye masks.

The Sweet Dreams Black Out Sleep Mask is said to be 100% light blocking and perfect for side sleepers.

The masks are made with breathable ice silk and feature an eye cavity so you can blink freely. Includes an adjustable strap. See: blockbluelight.co.nz

Dreamlight Zen, Dreamlight, $324

Dreamlight Dreamlight Zen.

Look like Robocop, sleep like a baby.

Dreamlight calls its Zen product an “all-in-one meditation and sleep aid mask that restores your vitality in just 20 minutes.”

The streamline mask pulses orange light to preloaded audio through in-built headphones. It has five settings, from a sleep aid to nap mode, or users can stream their own meditation soundtrack or music via Bluetooth – the device can last up to ten days when fully charged.

The mask pouch is also washable. See: dreamlight.tech