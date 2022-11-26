Travel Insider: When you should use a travel agent vs booking yourself

One of the downsides of booking yourself can be the sheer volume of information to sort through.

House of Travel’s Chief Operating Officer Brent Thomas says travel agents are able to take a lot of travel admin off your hands and you have direct access to support when you need it.

Because of our relationships with suppliers and also the scale of the bookings we make, more often than not we can get you a much sharper rate than what you would pay if you booked it yourself.

Sometimes we even have access to exclusive experiences to early bird pricing that you can only access through House of Travel. We can also package up bundles that give you great value.

But travel agents can do more than be logistical geniuses – more often than not, they have personal experience visiting the country you are planning to go to and if not, one of the team will.

This means they can bring a personalised level of recommendation to your booking, above and beyond what you might read in the guidebooks.

Supplied Brent Thomas is the Chief Operating Officer at House of Travel.

House of Travel not only can access the major online sites as part of searching for the best deals, but they know how to access the right type of information that gets the best holiday for you – after all, we’re better together.

There is no doubt that travel can be quite complex at the moment, with last-minute changes.

We all know how frustrating it is when you’re trying to sort out an issue and you can only find a generic email address or you spend hours on a help line; when you book through a travel agent you have direct access to support, and if they’ve managed the complete booking for you, you don’t have to spend your time trying to liaise with multiple different suppliers – your agent will manage any changes for you.

