The secret to a free long-haul bed on your next flight

Air Asia is coming back to New Zealand with flights to Auckland via Australia.

Every time you board a long-haul flight, a silent – and very desperate – game of chess gets underway.

Those of us fortunate enough to be flying – but unfortunate enough to be in economy – are in a desperate search for a pot of the gold at the end of the rainbow.

I’m talking about the holy grail of long-haul travel: the lie-flat bed.

Don’t worry, we’re not about to storm the business class cabin Game of Thrones style. No, there is a much better option: I’m talking about the free row.

READ MORE:

* Insane domestic airfares: Main trunk routes near $1000 return

* Travel etiquette: Should there be child-free zones on planes?

* The 15 best gifts for travel lovers in 2022



The best sleeps I’ve ever had are in economy, where I found three empty seats together. Fold the armrests up, and you have a bed. It’s not perfect, but it’s a lot better than sitting upright. Sometimes in the larger aircraft, you might even find four empty seats.

123RF A row of empty seats is the holy grail of economy flying.

But there is a problem: you’re in competition with every other passenger for the privilege of lying your limbs flat. Finding these empty seats is the hard part, however, I’m about to give you a tip that will put you ahead of the pack. If used well, it’s checkmate in the game of mile-high chess.

Just like an MI5 spy, intelligence is key. You need to know exactly where the empty row is. But how do you do that, with an economy section that can extend to hundreds of seats? You board the plane very last.

I never understand why people queue up to be first on a plane. It doesn’t mean you get to your destination any sooner. It just means you end up sitting for longer.

So resist the temptation to board early, and wait until the final call - when the queue is cleared.

Then, walk through the economy cabin and lock eyes on every empty row. Work out your closet options, and then a backup option.

Air New Zealand/Supplied Air New Zealand’s long-haul 777-300ER flies many of the airline’s long-haul routes.

Then it’s time to unleash your inner tiger - ready to pounce. As soon as the seatbelt sign is off, you need to leap up and make a beeline for the empty rows. You can normally expect the seatbelt signs to be extinguished after the aircraft has passed all the cloud layers. Be prepared, with your hands on your belt. Seconds count.

If you’re wanting to spend a little cash on this endeavour, there is also another tip that increases your chances.

Just before your flight – the later, the better – head on the airline’s seat select page. Find the rows where nobody has pre-selected a seat, and grab the middle seat. This is a bit of a gamble: you’ll either be wedged between two strangers. Or have the row to yourself.

Then there is the gold old-fashioned way, which also has a surprisingly high success rate. Ask the check-in agent if you can have a row to yourself. Sometimes a smile and a simple request is the ultimate chess move.

What’s your tip for getting the best seat on a long-haul flight? Let us know in the comments below.