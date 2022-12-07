2022/23 Canon Summer Snap Competition Open Now!

Submit your best summer snap for a chance to win!

Welcome to the 2022/23 Canon Summer Snaps competition. Summer has arrived and we’re encouraging everyone to get outdoors and snap some epic moments.

Readers are invited to enter images that best capture summer in New Zealand. A panel of judges, including Stuff’s own visual journalists, will choose the winners. They will be looking for images that not only excel technically but also best capture the essence of summer in New Zealand.

This year we have the following cameras up for grabs:

3x EOS M200 w/ EF-M 15-45mm IS STM - RRP $999

3x EOS R10 w/ RF-S 18-45mm IS STM - RRM $1,999

Enter your favourite photo into one of our six categories and be in to win!

The categories are:

Kiwi Summer

Great Outdoors

People & Communities

Thrill & Adventure

Bach & Backyard

Urban Life

Start snapping away this summer and you could be taking your next photos with a brand new Canon EOS camera and lens.

Winners will be announced in February 2023.

Entries close Tuesday 31 January 2023. Photos must have a minimum upload resolution of 1mb. For full terms and conditions click here.