Invercargill voted New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year

Invercargill was voted New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year following an online poll.

Invercargill has been crowned New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year for the first time after an online poll found it did “absolutely nothing notable” in 2022.

The Southland town was awarded the unprestigious award after tough competition from two-time champions Huntly who won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

Announcing the winner, the Shit Towns of New Zealand organisers pull no punches in their assessment of Invercargill, a town of about 57,000, and the cloudiest in the country.

“Congratulations to Invercargill for being voted New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year for 2022! ‘The arsehole of the world’ did absolutely nothing notable this year to earn the brown crown, which seems strangely appropriate.

“This is Inbredcargill’s first Shit Town of the Year award following a double for Huntly (2019-20) and victories for Hāwera (2018) and Gore (2017),” the organisers said.

Unsurprisingly, news of the award did not go down too well with Invercargill natives.

Mayor Nobby Clark dismissed the poll and said those voting for Invercargill were “just trolls”.

“I can only expect that some of the people who are saying that Invercargill is a shit town haven’t been here, or certainly haven’t been here in recent times.

“We’ve got a new $200m mall about to be opened in February, we’ve got the streets all around that are now user-friendly for pedestrians, we’ve got a new museum on its way, and we’ve got the best park in New Zealand award recently, so I don’t know why people would think that way.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark says anyone who voted for Invercargill hasn’t visiteed in a while.

He said the town had possibly the cheapest housing in any provincial city in the country.

“So we’ve got the better quality of life that goes with that, so you’re not spending half your earnings paying off a mortgage.

“[We’ve got] two salmon farms, a green hydrogen plant that will be 25% bigger than anywhere else in the world.

”We've got a databank that’s going to link half the world, we’ve got an oat milk factory, and we’ve got huge amounts of renewable energy coming into the sector so what’s not to like.”

Southland Regional Development Agency tourism marketing manager Anke Ruwette was initially taken aback by word of the award before reeling off all the new positives happening around town.

“Oh, that’s really a shame as 2022 actually has been a pretty good year for Invercargill.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The top floor of The Langlands Hotel is where the 360 Bar is situated with panoramic views of the town.

“We got a new refurbishment of our CBD, Invercargill Central, it’s looking pretty fancy....new awesome places popping up around town, and a new hotel in the heart of Invercargill with an awesome top-level bar, [and] The Langlands with five different eateries.”

She said artists had recently visited and created more than 25 new murals around town.

“And they look pretty amazing.

”Do we think we deserve to be named shit town of the year? Absolutely not,[but] perhaps being named a shit town will actually entice people to come down south and see for themselves.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mikal Carter who paints under the name of Swift Mantis works on his cat mural on the side of the WEA Building on Esk St.

Competition organiser Geoff Rissole said he was unsure why Invercargill claimed the title, but the people’s choice award was out of his hands.

“I’m not quite sure exactly why they’ve chosen Invercargill, obviously in there’s a lot of support out there for it being New Zealand’s shittest town and that’s why it’s taken out the title.

“Huntly had taken out the title a couple of year’s running, so it’s a bit of a surprise that Invercargill was able to break away from Huntly this year, but it’s great, it’s good to have a new champion.”

Hot on the heels of Invercargill for this year’s title was second-placed Huntly, closely followed by Auckland in third, while Ashburton and Christchurch made up the top five.

Invercargill’s neighbour Gore took out sixth place, Palmerston North, Dunedin and Wellington all put in strong showings in the top 10, and Hastings, Rotorua and Hamilton battled it out for joint 10th place.