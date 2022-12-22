A story about boarding passes was our most-read travel article of 2022

The small town of around 2000 people has become hot pool heaven – and it won't be a secret for long (video published March 2022).

It's been a huge year for travel as the world reopened back up to visitors.

After two pandemic-heavy years, Stuff Travel readers sought out articles away from the c-word, giving us a very diverse top 10 most-read travel stories for 2022.

Before we start the countdown a special mention must go the cheeky kea who stole a GoPro and accidentally made a short film, and the couple who found themselves the only passengers on an Air NZ flight. Having been among the top stories for most of the year, they both got pushed out of the top 10 by two very late new entrants this week. More on that below.

So here are your top travel stories for 2022.

READ MORE:

* Top 10 Travel stories of 2021: Your favourite Kiwi experiences

* Top 10 Travel stories of 2021: When things go wrong

* Top 10 Travel stories of 2021: The good news, non-Covid edition



Covid didn’t completely disappear from the most-read stories of the year. Back in June Stuff Travel journalist Brook Sabin highlighted the differences of travelling between Auckland and Sydney.

“I started the day masked and socially distanced in New Zealand. Just six hours later, I was in an overflowing underground bar in Sydney with 30-odd people packed so closely together we could smell each other's breath. Not one person was masked. Not even the staff.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin masked up for his flight to Sydney.

Another Covid-related story that got people reading was a guideline for what to do if you had been a close contact on buses and planes where positive cases had been reported.

The first of the new interlopers is this week’s tale of Matt Paul who made a trip to a restroom and came back to find someone had collected his tramping pack at the baggage carousel at Auckland Airport.

After more than a month of back-and-forth between the airline, airport and police, no-one was taking responsibility. What made it worse, the CCTV footage of baggage claim from that day was no longer available as it had been overwritten.

A more recent story crashed into the most-read stories of the year as Brook Sabin highlighted the $400 fine that not many travellers are aware of at airports.

”After arriving on an international flight, there are certain places in New Zealand airports where using your phone is illegal. The first is the Customs hall, where border processing is done. That’s the area straight after Duty-Free, where the Smart Gates and Customs Officers work.

”The second area you’re unable to use your phone is the screening area for baggage - that’s where the X-ray machines are, alongside the search areas.”

The other late entrant into the chart, smashing its way into the sixth most-read travel story of the year. Invercargill’s dubious ‘honour’ of being named New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year got people talking.

Unsurprisingly, news of the award did not go down too well with Invercargill locals. Mayor Nobby Clark dismissed the poll and said those voting for the city were “just trolls”.

A cyclist’s less-than-ideal experience of staying at Cowboy Paradise, a Wild West-themed retreat on the West Coast, was big news back in February.

Derek Robertson said he and his family felt unsafe, and claimed owner Mike Milne was rude and cut off the power at night.

About the complaints and bad reviews, Milne said: “I don’t give a shit, I still get plenty of business.”

4 Private jet trip from Russia to Auckland a mystery

Mystery surrounded a private jet which arrived in Auckland from a Russian airport only a few days after the invasion of Ukraine.

It flew from Zurich to Pulkovo Airport, St Petersburg, on February 24 and then flew to Auckland via Vietnam and Malaysia. It stayed in Auckland until March 2 when it left for Honolulu.

The identity and nationality of those on board were never revealed.

nelsontasman.nz/SUPPLIED Golden Bay's Tata Beach offers sheltered swimming and stand-up paddleboarding.

Into the top three most-read travel stories of the year and a good staple of stories about Kiwi summer –where to find the best beaches and towns.

Stuff Travel journalist Lorna Thornber struck a chord with this story about underrated beach towns back in January, which then had an update later in the year.

Tata Beach, Whiritoa, Rangiputa, Port Waikato and Hokitika – take a bow.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The new hot pools in Methven opened late last year.

And speaking of small-town gems, our readers couldn’t get enough of Brook Sabin’s tip on the next-big-thing, Methven.

He said with the opening of the Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, the South Island alpine town would now be “on the map”.

“This tiny town of around 2000 people has become hot pool heaven – and it won't be a secret for long.”

Other highlights of the area included dirt buggies, skiing, jet boats and “exceptional” food.

Stuff The four letters you never want to see on your boarding pass.

So here we are, the number one most-read story on Stuff Travel this year, a simple warning to look out for four letters on your boarding pass – SSSS. The article went absolutely bonkers back in May.

The letters stand for Secondary Security Screening Selection and are generally used for international flights into the US.

Basically it means you’ve been ‘randomly’ chosen to receive extra security checks. How ‘randomly’ that really is has been called into question.