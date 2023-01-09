The wheels on the bus go round and round, all day long

Taking the bus from Wellington to Auckland? Get ready for a bumpy ride.

Eleven hours and 15 minutes was all that stood between me and Auckland.

A whole day to sit around and do nothing. Torture for some. Me? I like doing nothing.

My chariot, an InterCity bus, was a sweet-looking ride – big windows, soft seats.

If you’re over 50, you might remember the guy in one bus advertisement from the 80s stroking the woolly seats: ‘Yes madam, real sheepskin’. There’s no sheepskin here, but the seats are comfortable enough.

READ MORE:

* Not Built For Me: Freedom, frustration in navigating public transport with a disability

* Intercity reinstates Woodville bus stop after community campaign

* Woodville residents petition Intercity to restore bus stop after 'temporary' route change



I used to be a long-distance bus traveller. I regularly took a nine-hour bus trip between London and Edinburgh in the 90s. It cost a tenner and was as good a bargain as you’d find.

I recall passing the hours downstairs at the back with a regular rag tag lot. In that dark and dingy den of iniquity, I joined the rabble playing cards, smoking (in the early days), imbibing.

It’s been a while since I've gone long haul on steel wheels but boarding the InterCity at Wellington Railway Station, I’m all set for hours of decent alone time.

Bess Manson/Stuff On the bus – a bucolic scene on the Wellington to Auckland route.

As we pull out at 9:15am solo travellers sit alone. By Ōtaki we’re all in this together. Cheek by jowl.

At Porirua I get a seatmate – a bloke by the name of Daniel Kumar. Daniel was going all the way to Auckland, so I thought we’d better be friends. I broke out the mints.

He’s not a big fan of sitting down all day long, but it’s cheaper and the views are good, he says.

During a few long stretches of road he nods off before jolting upright, still on the edge of slumber, when corners send him lolling over in my direction. I expected the full snuggle before long.

Karma, I thought. On one of those trips to Scotland, I recall being nudged not all that gently by a big hirsute bloke, I kept falling asleep on. I couldn’t blame the fellow. No one likes a leaner. Everyone hates a drooler.

Bess Manson/Stuff Daniel Kumar takes the Intercity bus trip from Wellington to Auckland.

The bus ride set me back 88 bucks. The real price to pay could be in time spent getting there – it’s a bit of a milk run. Many, many stops. But the prospect of sitting back, watching the scenery fly by, no one asking anything of me is pretty appealing.

That said, less than a few hours in my seat (the pitch is 87-90cms) we passed a sign on the outskirts of a town in Horowhenua advertising ‘Luxury accommodation for cats’. I imagined them stretched out on their chaise longues loving life and I envied them.

I look at my phone. A solid nine and a half hours to go.

We hit cone-ageddon just outside Waikanae and inch along for a while.

There must have been an enormous run on cones because they are a ubiquitous sight on our route.

Bess Manson/Stuff The scenery on the 11-hour-plus journey is impressive.

At our first 10-minute stop I meet Ebbz Kasteal. She’s on her way back to Auckland after seeing family in Wellington. She’s done this trip about four times this year.

Flying is expensive this time of year, she says. And who’s got the time to keep checking for cheap fares?

Besides, she likes the scenery. Likes chilling with her podcasts, watching movies.

I look for my earbuds and remember I left them on the kitchen table. I had a good thriller in my bag, but I quickly realised I got sick reading on the bus. Back to doing nothing.

A whistle stop at Bulls for a dunnie break – lots of those on account of no loo on board.

By 12:35 we’re up hill, down dale in Rangitikei country.

Somewhere between Hunterville and Taihape we pull over to the Flat Hills cafe for lunch.

Bess Manson/Stuff Custard slices a go-go at Flat Hills. Eat ‘em, but eat ‘em quick.

There’s palpable excitement on the bus at the prospect of a decent stretch and a sticky bun.

Henry Brown owns the place – a cosy but sprawling joint heaving with travellers.

The tearoom has been a pit stop for InterCity since 1985. Before Covid they’d get five buses unloading their hungry cargo a day. Now it’s three.

“We’ve had our trials and tribulations like everyone else, but we’re still here, still smiling,” he says smiling, sort of.

It’s a half-hour stop. Just time for punters to neck a decent looking custard square. Inhale a cuppa. You gotta be quick, says Brown.

There’s been the odd passenger who hasn’t made it back to the bus in time.

Once or twice someone has wandered off and come back wondering where their ride is, he says.

Bess Manson/Stuff Elise Brunet takes the bus on all her travels.

At lunch, I get talking to Elise Brunet from Alsace in France.

She’s knackered having got up early to see her national team play Argentina in the Fifa World Cup final.

She’s drowning her sorrows in orange juice.

Brunet is on her way up north to find work as a barista. She always takes the bus on her travels. She’s conscious of her carbon footprint.

Sandra and Walter Hermans are on their way back up north after seeing their daughter in Paraparaumu.

Various ailments put the kibosh on driving themselves long distance. Flying is expensive and less convenient, says Walter. Besides, all that checking in and waiting. Too much drama, he says.

Bess Manson/Stuff Sandra and Walter Hermans wait to board the InterCity from the Flat Hills cafe.

Fed, watered, we’re back on the bus.

14:00 hours: Waiouru.

Military camp, military museum, more pit stop cafes and service stations.

One sign offers motel rooms for 60 bucks a night. An appealing thought.

Just as I'm busy thinking of nothing again, Mt Ruapehu looms up, snowcapped and partly shrouded in cloud. This is some scenic trip; mountains, native bush, pine forests, endless bucolic scenes of grazing cows, sheep, pigs, deer.

Bess Manson/Stuff Gigantic sheep at Tīrau. A bit menacing.

Big towns, small towns, one horse towns. Cornfields. Lots of cornfields. Who’s eating all the corn?

Daniel and I both notice a curious set of signs en route.

One on the outskirts of a hamlet had a warm welcome: ‘Police and media are bloody corrupt!’.

A roadside stall advertises avocados for 99 cents or three for $3.

An important ‘T’ had gone AWOL from an ad offering ‘ruck parts’.

Bess Manson/Stuff Driving the Desert Road.

Somewhere along the Desert Road the chatter dies down. From a few seats back, a snorer snores. I want to put mints up his nose.

Behind me there’s a guy, hard of hearing I assumed, watching the penalty shoot-out between France and Argentina at maximum volume, over and over and over again.

I consider putting mints somewhere less comfortable than his nose.

I thought then that I might need to try harder to do nothing.

At Tūrangi our driver swap goes awry when our new captain of the road gets stuck in another cone-gate situation out of Taupō, so the punters make a break for the door. Us cats get out to stretch.

3:56: Lake Taupō. A ten-minute stop.

Drop-offs, pick-ups. Two young fellow passengers dash off for ice cream. Risky.

Further on up the line corrugated animals guard the town of Tīrau. Gigantic things. A bit menacing.

Bess Manson/Stuff Gwen Taueki (Ngāti Kahungunu) is a fan of bus travel. “It’s about meeting others. It’s amazing how many people I’ve spoken to on that bus...”

At Hamilton I chat with Gwen Taueki (Ngāti Kahungunu) who is on the way back from dropping her MPV to a family at Ōhau, so they can have a Christmas holiday.

She’s going to Auckland to help her sister in palliative care. Gwen is one of life’s good people.

Taking the bus is about keeping her independence, she says. And the people.

“That’s why I like travelling on the bus. It’s about meeting others. It’s amazing how many people I’ve spoken to on that bus. I’m a bit of an extrovert.”

We’re nearing the finish line now. A meander through Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, and on to Manukau.

Bess Manson/Stuff Rolling countryside viewed from the bus.

There’s no dinner stop. Thanks to my restraint on the snorer and the football fan, Daniel and I have enough mints left to dine out on.

By the time we roll into Auckland we’ve been on the road for more than 12 hours. I’d started to edge around the margins of despair.

Long distance bus travel, it’s not for amateurs.

Just remember your mints.

The detail:

My fare on the day bus from Wellington to Auckland was $88.

InterCity operates more than 100 daily services nationwide. It is a passenger transport and tourism company that services 600 towns and communities daily.

InterCity, Aotearoa’s only long distance network, is inaccessible for some travellers. Stuff reported earlier this month that InterCity offers limited accessibility for wheelchair users and no access for power wheelchair users. A spokesperson offers this: “InterCity welcomes all passengers, including those requiring special assistance, and we always do our best to assist. However, our vehicles currently offer limited accessibility for wheelchair users.”