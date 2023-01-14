Save & Splurge: Travel pillows for every kind of budget

Find comfort in the confined space of an airline cabin with these three products.

ANKO Neck Roll Memory Foam, Kmart

Set aside $14 for Kmart’s house brand neck roll or splash out another two bucks for the version with a built-in hood made from sweatpants fabric.

The curved shape is created with the firm but flexible polyurethane filling and moulded to provide comfortable neck support.

The top and bottom cover made from polyester and elastane can be spot cleaned or removed entirely for washing.

It secures around the neck with a snap-on clip and with a wraparound length of 28cm will easily fit most travellers.

Buy it for $14 from Kmart.

READ MORE:

* The best pillows for every style of sleeper

* We need the travel pillow. But we hate the travel pillow

* Why are airline seats so uncomfortable?



Zillopillow, Zillo

This adjustable cushioned collar was developed by Kiwi-born Andrew Bolton.

The experienced osteopath specialises in musculoskeletal pain and through his research has found that supporting your upper back in an upright position reduces the strain on your head and neck.

His signature product the Zillopillow features a curved upper back which sits between the shoulder blades to improve posture, reduce neck pain and enhance upper back comfort during long-haul aircraft travel.

The pillow uses contoured foam and comes with a washable cover. Buy it for $79 from Zillo.

Go Pillow, Hyoumankind

New Zealand’s Steph Wyborn first started specialist pillow business Hyoumankind in an effort to tackle sleep wrinkles.

The Go Pillow looks like your average support for back or side-sleeping.

Purchase the travel bag accessory and the pillow also rolls up into a lumbar support that's half the size.

The contoured pillow is made with lightweight memory foam and the protective liner is said to be breathable to allow for temperature regulation.

Choose from a silk or linen pillowcase, or one made from water-resistant material in a range of colourways.

Buy it for $229 from Hyoumankind.