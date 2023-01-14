Travel Insider: How to take incredible iPhone photos

Travel reporter Brook Sabin shares his tips for taking the perfect holiday snap.

I'll never forget attending a lecture run by a National Geographic photographer: he wanted to tell us about an exciting new camera. We all leaned in. It had three lenses, loads of new technology, and it was always with you. He reached into his pocket and held up his new iPhone.

Almost everyone knows how to take a basic photo on their phone, but there is one feature that can take your photos to the next level: live photo.

After you turn this function on, the phone takes a 1.5-second video before and after your photo, giving you heaps of options.

READ MORE:

* Travel Insider: A basic guide to camping with kids

* Travel Insider: How to stay safe on Auckland's west coast beaches this summer

* Travel Insider: A first-timer's guide to Waiheke Island



Did you miss the shot of the dolphin jumping out of the water? No problem, head to edit, select live photo (it's a little circular symbol), and you get to pick a whole range of photos before and after the one you shot. It’s also a great feature if somebody happened to be blinking in the photo – just select another one.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin took this shot using live photo in Fiordland.

But the feature is much more powerful than that. Head back to your live photo, and in the top left corner, you'll find a drop-down menu. There you can pick from 'loop', 'bounce' or my favourite 'long exposure.'

Have you ever seen a picture of a waterfall looking all silky smooth? That's achieved through a long exposure shot, and it's traditionally done with a camera on a tripod. But with an iPhone, after you take a picture of a waterfall, select 'long exposure' and you'll have an instant silky shot. Try and hold the phone still to make the photo even better.

If you're serious about editing photos, try shooting in RAW mode - this captures much more data to enable better editing, but just a warning, these photos will take up much more space on your phone.