Save & Splurge: Noise-cancelling headphones for every kind of budget

It’s worth paying a little bit extra for the luxury of true noise cancellation. The headphones are brilliant for drowning out the noises of travel so you can enjoy a pleasant and distraction-free listening experience.

JBL Tune 600BTNC

Lightweight and flat-folding, these wireless on-ear headphones are perfect for the minimalist traveller.

The headphones have been developed with JBL's signature 'Pure Bass' offering slightly enhanced bottom end.

The noise-cancelling feature allows users to enjoy sound without distraction for up to 12 hours wirelessly. Or with the ability to use the additional detachable cable in wired mode, you can plug in and enjoy high-quality audio, with or without noise-cancelling.

Buttons on the ear cups allow for management of calls and music. The headphones come in four colours.

Buy them for $169.95 from JBL.

Sennheiser HD 450BT

The HD 450BT is one of Sennheiser’s premier noise-cancelling models.

The German audio company has upped the battery power in these new generation headphones offering an impressive 30 hours of listening time. The wireless around ear headphones can also be quickly charged in two hours and feature a 3.5mm adaptor so they can be plugged in when needed.

The active noise cancellation allows pleasant audio even in loud environments while the sound can be adjusted in the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which includes an equaliser. They fold down into a little travel bag.

Buy them for $229.95 from Sennheiser.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony has pulled out all the stops and all possible technology options for the latest release of its much-loved WH-1000X headphones.

These come with multiple microphones to offer full noise-cancelling and keep out high frequencies from aeroplane noise to people’s voices. Further smart functions include technology that can sense where you are and what you’re doing and then adjust the ambient sound around you – you can expect clear, consistent sound everywhere.

Take them off or start a conversation and the headphones automatically stop the audio – handy if you need to catch an airline safety video.

There are tap controls to play, skip and crank music. The soft leather cans fit snugly around the head.

Buy them for $545 from Sony.