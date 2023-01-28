Save & Splurge: A day pack for every kind of budget

These three compact packs come with just enough space to hold food, extra clothing and other essentials for a day out in the great outdoors.

Torpedo7 Kinetic 20L Pack

Kinetic is the pack brand of NZ-owned outdoor gear chain, Torpedo7.

Weighing just over a half kilo, the 20-litre day pack has been designed for quick, no-frills hiking. It is made from both heavyweight polyester and lightweight nylon and comes equipped with narrow waist and sternum straps – the latter built with a novel buckle whistle.

The main compartment is large while the exterior comes with two side pockets with enough room for two water bottles. There are side buckles to hold walking poles.

Buy it for $99 from Torpedo7.

READ MORE:

* Save & Splurge: Travel pillows for every kind of budget

* Save & Splurge: Baggage trackers for every kind of budget

* Save & Splurge: Travel vlogging cameras for every kind of budget



Macpac Rapaki 25 Backpack

Macpac’s classic day pack offering takes its name from one of Christchurch's popular short walks, Rāpaki Track.

The streamline design features a polyester lining made from recycled plastic bottles. The waist belt is removable and features pockets so walkers can easily access snacks on the go.

The main compartment has a padded laptop sleeve and internal pockets to store pens and journal. There is one front mesh pocket and a moulded mesh back panel for ventilation, while further notable features include walking pole attachments, plus bike light and hydration loops.

Buy it for $199 from Macpac.

Fiordland Packs 25L Strong

Former share milker David Cary started Fiordland Packs after finding a commercial sewing machine on TradeMe.

The Te Anau local now creates a line of sturdy ultra-light packs with fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

The 25L Strong day pack weighs in at just 420 grams and is designed to carry between 6-9kg. It has wide 8cm straps for comfort, heavy-duty side pockets and attachment points for bungy cords.

As the name suggests, it is a solid no-frills pack, ideal for hard work and harsh conditions. If you are looking for a laptop sleeve, you have come to the wrong place.

Buy it for $265 from Fiordland Packs.