Important reading and writing questions for travel writer Peter Janssen

Award-winning travel writer Peter Janssen is the author of a number of bestselling travel guides.

Travel writing is a crowded space - how do you make your work stand out and do you still enjoy it after all these years?

As a writer of guidebooks I need to be factually correct and honest. My writing needs to steer people in the right direction, rather than tell all. The good thing is that very few people know who I am. I always pay my way and rarely let people know I am coming in advance. No one can set anything up for me, so in as far as is possible, my experience will be your experience.

After 16 years, I am still surprised at what gems I can find in New Zealand and I find myself more interested than less. My curiosity is wide-ranging so I can get just as much pleasure out of talking to a doll collector as discovering the remains of an old railway tunnel on a walk. New Zealand’s natural history has an endless capacity in turning up surprises and I never ever tire of an encounter with a kea.

Favourite place to travel to?

If I had to pick a spot for a summer holiday, Gisborne would be the place. Great summer weather, lovely beaches, vineyards and the city is big enough to have good places to eat and rainy day places such the great Tairāwhiti Museum as well as picture theatres. South Canterbury is really lovely and while it doesn’t have big tourist attractions, it is full of small surprises. I would base myself in Geraldine or Waimate and just mosey about.

Overseas I am drawn to the Middle East. Despite all its upheavals, the depth of history and sophisticated cultures is just too hard to pass by. And I can recommend a trip to Ukraine once things settle down.

Favourite travel book?

Rather than books there are favourite writers such as P J O’Rourke, Patrick Leigh Fermor and Bill Bryson. They are hugely intelligent, informative, curious and funny.

I was a really geeky teenager and the only travel books our small-town library had were the “Inside” series by American author John Gunther. They were huge books, crammed full of information and I devoured them all. At 13 read every thing I could lay my hands on about Madagascar – I still haven’t got there yet.

Finally, tips for anyone wanting to get into travel writing?

Being curious and nosey is essential. Translating that nosiness into words is what travel writing is all about.

I think too many people worry about their English skills rather than thinking “I wonder what is down that road” or “I know nothing about that, so it’s about time to find out”. There are marvellous people called editors who not only fix your grammar and correct your spelling, but say “Are you sure about that date?” “Can you double-check your source?”, “Are you missing a word here?”.

You also need stamina. An author once said to me “writing is 50% enthusiasm and 50% hard work” and that is so true.

Today people read guides the way they read online and are bored quickly. Three to five paragraphs is usually enough. A good first sentence is vital and when you write a guide book with 300 entries, there are a hell of a lot of first sentences.

Unexpected New Zealand: The weirdest and most amazing places to visit off the beaten track in New Zealand by Peter Janssen is out now. $49.99 RRP (White Cloud Books).