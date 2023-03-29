Ferry returning from Australia forced to divert course after technical glitch

Bluebridge Cook Strait sailings went ahead on Wednesday March 29 despite heavy swells and the Interislander cancelling their sailings. Pictured is the Connemara.

Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries’ Feronia has anchored in the Marlborough Sounds after a technical glitch forced it to divert from its course to Wellington.

The vessel was en route back to the capital after a routine inspection in dry dock in Sydney, Australia.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said during its journey, the ferry experienced a “minor technical glitch”.

Due to rough weather in Wellington, the ship anchored in the Marlborough Sounds while the issue was rectified, he said.

“If weather conditions had allowed, the ship would have sailed on to Wellington but as a precautionary measure the crew chose to anchor, correct a minor issue and wait for conditions in Cook Strait to improve,” Dady said.

The Feronia would return to Wellington on Wednesday if the weather allowed, Dady said.

Heavy swells have led to the cancellation of all Interislander ferry sailings across the Cook Strait on Wednesday as a cold front brings “unseasonably cold” temperatures to the country.

Wellington is under a heavy swell warning from midday Wednesday until Thursday night with waves reaching five metres on late Wednesday morning and rising to seven metres early on Thursday morning.