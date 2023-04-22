Newsable: What Air New Zealand can and can't do with their mid-flight snacks

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

There's been no shortage of suggestions for what snacks Air New Zealand should be offering after the announcement earlier this week that the airline was searching for new in-flight snacks.

Air New Zealand's chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Gerrity, or as she's been dubbed unofficially by Newsable hosts Emile Donovan and Imogen Wells, the chief snack officer, joins the show to discuss the campaign.

She discusses the logistical and sustainability considerations in choosing the new snacks, while also explaining why some favourite suggestions, including mince and cheese pies and cheese rolls, won't work on domestic flights.

Gerrity says the airline delivers 15 million snacks a year to its customers and the “Great Kiwi Snack Off” campaign will see food providers submit their products to the airline for consideration.

"The purpose of asking for expressions of interest is that we actually want to capture New Zealand producers, the absolute best of New Zealand producers, and showcase provenance of the regions, Māori and Pasifika and social enterprises."

There's also a mid-interview suggestion from Emile that Air NZ turn "The Great Kiwi Snack Off" into a reality TV show that they can then show as onboard entertainment.

For the (rather muted) reaction to that idea and more, click on the player above or click here.

