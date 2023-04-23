Moving to Australia for better opportunities - and snakes

Moneisha Anderson is moving to Australia for better pay.

"I'm scared of them, but I'm looking forward to seeing them."

On Saturday Moneisha Anderson (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāpuhi) was about to step on a plane for a new life in Melbourne, where she’s hoping to find better opportunities – and some snakes along the way.

The four-hour flight was the 20-year-old's first ever, she told Stuff at the departure gate at Auckland International Airport.

"I'm so excited and I can't wait for what the future holds for me."

Anderson, who grew up on the East Coast and lived in Waikato during her teens, is hoping to earn a bit more money in Australia.

She was paid decently at her job at a meat works, but the rising cost of food and petrol had not gone unnoticed.

David White/Stuff Moneisha Anderson is moving to Australia in search of better opportunities and pay.

"It's not easy trying to make up the rent each week when you have all these other bills to pay as well. I reckon I can do better."

A new policy announced by the Australian Government makes it that much easier for Kiwis to build a life across the ditch, allowing them to get citizenship after four years of living there, from July 1 (the rule change is retrospective).

Citizenship would allow Kiwis voting rights and access to services and benefits. Children born to Kiwis with Australian citizenship would become citizens at birth.

Anderson says she will "100%" go for citizenship if she ends up staying for more than four years.

"I hope one day my family in New Zealand can move over to Australia too."

Stuff Advertising at Auckland International Airport enticing Kiwis to Australia for work.

"There's better opportunities, not just for me but my future family as well."

She’s yet to line up a job, and isn't sure if she will stay in the meat works industry, but has heard it's "quite easy" to find work in Australia.

However, leaving New Zealand is bittersweet.

"I do feel upset that a lot of young Kiwis are having to move from home to try and make a better living in a better country when they could be doing it here."

Alongside the opportunities waiting for her, she was excited to see Australia's wildlife and "the NRL boys".