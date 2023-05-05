Newsable today: Lying low at the comedy, and what Bali's tourist tax could mean for your holiday plans

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Happy Coronation Eve!

Seeing as the Platinum Jubilee was shortened to Platty Jubes, I’ve decided to refer to tomorrow as the Cory Nash - thoughts? Feelings? Emotions?

Speaking of the Cory Nash, we’ve got a Kiwi in London on today’s pod to give us the mood on the ground.

Tourist favourite and cheap holiday destination Bali could be about to get more expensive with reports the Indonesian government is pondering a potential tourist levy.

For some people it’s the stuff of nightmares - getting called upon during a comedy show. We’ve got all you need to know on how to avoid getting picked.

Plus, you know what day it is, and you know what it means - another round of Fun Fact Friday is on the cards. Make sure you head to our Instagram page to cast your vote on your favourite!

Have a great Friday, and make sure you use the Cory Nash as an excuse to treat yourself this Saturday.

Imo.

On the Stuff agenda:

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Tasman and Marlborough early Friday, but there’s plenty of rain to go around nationwide; get the forecast for your place on Stuff from 6am.

Banking giant ANZ is due to release its half-yearly financials and expectations are high it will report a record profit much as BNZ did on Thursday. Get the news on Stuff at 10am.

In a big night of live sport on Stuff, follow along as the Chiefs play the Highlanders from 7pm, and as the Phoenix clash with Adelaide for an A-League finals spot from 9.45pm.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.