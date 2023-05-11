How to hack your annual leave and public holidays for the rest of the year

Smart booking around public holidays can triple your time off for the rest of the year (file photo).

With winter approaching, and damp memories of a summer that wasn’t, New Zealanders are already counting the days until the next long weekend.

With some strategic booking – even if you only have a handful of annual leave days left - you can use them to maximise consecutive days out of the office for the rest of the year.

By cleverly pegging your selected dates to public holidays, managing director of Hays in New Zealand David Trollope says, you’ll unlock more dates so that you can increase your time off without resorting to unpaid leave.

“Many professionals tend to horde their annual leave ... It’s well-known that it often takes over-worked employees some days to really hit their stride in the holiday zone. Therefore, when you cleverly maximise your annual leave, you’ll help avoid burnout,” he said.

Here’s how you can use just eight days of annual leave to get a total of 23 days off in the rest of the year.

King's Birthday: book one day of annual leave and get four days off.

The public holiday falls on Monday, June 5, so book off Friday, June 2.

Kathryn George/Stuff Booking holidays around Matariki could get you a nine-day break by only using four days of annual leave.

Matariki: Book four days of annual leave but get nine days out of the office.

Matariki falls on Friday, July 14 for a three-day weekend.

So if you book four days annual leave on July 10 to 13, your nine-day break will be from July 10 to July 16.

Christmas and New Year 2023: Book three days of annual leave and get ten days off.

Christmas Day falls on a Monday in 2023 with the Boxing Day public holiday following on Tuesday, 26 December. The New Year’s Day public holiday falls on Monday, 1 January 2024.

Take three days annual leave from December 27-29.

This will bring your total days off to 10, letting you enjoy an extended break over the summer, from Saturday, December 23 through to Tuesday, January 2.

Employees are entitled to four weeks off each year when they have worked for their employer for 12 months, according to current legislation.

Blair Scotland, partner at Wellington employment lawyers, Dundas Street, said that while the Holidays Act 2003 states that employers must not unreasonably withhold consent to an employee’s request to take annual holidays, there could be good reasons for saying no.

”This could include other people already having booked the period you want to take as holidays, or the period you want to take off being a particularly busy time for the employer that they need you at work for.”

You must get your employer’s agreement in advance, said Scotland.

“If you don’t get agreement on taking holidays, and you disappear from work regardless, you could face being subject to disciplinary action and even dismissed.”

Nick McKissack, chief executive of Human Resources New Zealand, said that most employers would operate some policy for deciding what gets approved and what doesn’t.

“This could be on a first come first approved basis, or perhaps allowing employees to take turns in taking their leave around public holidays. Whilst employers will need to cover their business needs around public holidays, they will also be quite happy to see their employees benefit from the longer breaks especially with the current focus around wellbeing.”

Employees can also ask to cash-up up to one week each year.