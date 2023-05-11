I would totally pay $500 for Air NZ’s bunk beds - on this one condition

Juliette Sivertsen is the Acting Chief News Director of Travel at Stuff

OPINION: What’s the price of a good sleep on a plane?

Air New Zealand has revealed indicative pricing for its hotly awaited flying bunk beds, the Skynest, which are likely to cost around $400-$500.

The sleep pods of six beds allow economy passengers to book a spot on a lie-flat bed, for a four-hour session. They will launch in 2024, starting with the Auckland - New York and Auckland - Chicago routes.

I, for one, am rather excited at the prospect of being able to book a genuine lie-flat bed on a long haul flight, without having to fork out the extra thousands for business class. But whether it will help me feel refreshed or not will all come down to one thing – the pillow quality.

Air New Zealand said it will provide a full size pillow, along with sheets, blanket and ear plugs. But how comfortable will the pillow be? Will it be lavender scented to encourage relaxation? Big and puffy enough to melt into for a snooze? Or will it be like most airline pillows – flimsy and thin with not nearly enough padding? That could be the deal-breaker for me.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff San Diego resident Jane Turner of Active Downunder has a go in Air New Zealand’s new Skynest.

I got to test a prototype of the sleep beds during a rare visit to the airline’s Hangar 22 innovation lab in June 2022. It was an early design, and no doubt many tweaks have been made, but it was a nice way to see how I would fit. I’m only 166cm tall, so there was still plenty of room for me to wiggle around. I liked the feeling of being able to lie down in a wee secret nook with a privacy curtain.

But now that the indicative pricing has been announced, who will actually book? On our very unofficial Stuff Travel poll, 72% said it's too expensive, with just 28% saying they were likely to book.

After canvassing my colleagues, I quickly learnt perhaps I was alone in my anticipation of the Skynest. But why? Here’s what I had to say in response to some of their thoughts.

“I definitely wouldn't do it because I can't sleep under pressure, so I'd just be lying there for four hours.”

Ah yes, it’s a bit like trying to go to bed at 8pm when you have a 5am alarm and you end up tossing and turning til midnight. Forced sleep, or the pressure to try and fall asleep, often makes the whole thing harder to actually catch some zzzs.

But the opportunity to stretch out my legs and be totally horizontal for four hours on a 16-hour flight sounds incredible. Even if awake, I could roll onto my tummy and lie in a cobra stretch to undo some of the effects of prolonged sitting. That alone would give me better rest overall than falling asleep in an economy seat and waking with a crick in my neck.

“It would feel a bit like a hostel – I don't like watching (or hearing) strangers sleep.”

One of the worst feelings is when you just wake up from a snooze in your economy seat, and suddenly make direct eye contact with another passenger walking back from the bathrooms. Terrifying.

But the sleep pods have privacy curtains which will go a long way in blocking out the world, and you’ll be provided with ear plugs to block out noisy noses. My only concern is that the enclosed nature of the sleep pods could be an echo chamber for snorers.

Air New Zealand Air New Zealand's new Skynest sleep pod will finally roll out in the airline's new Dreamliners in 2024.

“The potential for rogue hairs hiding in the bed seems high with the quick bedding change turnaround.”

There is a legitimate hygiene concern about the beds. Air New Zealand staff will have a 30-minute changeover period between sleep blocks to clean and change bedding – but if there are rogue bits of hair in the pods, there’ll probably be rogue hairs within the seats throughout the cabin too.

“If I was travelling with my two kids, we wouldn’t be looking at the cost of one session, we’d have to tag team between us two parents, so that’s $1000. Because if one of us got to rest, and the other one didn’t, we’d have to get a divorce.”

The cost will definitely add up if you are travelling as a couple or family – though that would be the same if booking premium seats at the pointy end of the cabin. But you’re absolutely right – in a partnership, you’re unlikely to be able to have one nab a spot in the beds without the other one getting upset. Once upon a time, my husband-at-the-time bumped me out of an upgrade on a flight back from Bali. Needless to say, we are now happily divorced.

“At $120 an hour, the price seems pretty mental and you’re not guaranteed to sleep every single one of those hours.”

Can you really put a price on sleep? Because there’s nothing worse than arriving in an exciting new destination but feeling like you’ve been put the wringer.

I still have a few questions about the sleep pods – will they save me my dinner if I’m asleep during meal service? What if there’s extreme turbulence? Will they be monitored to ensure there’s no secret mile-high attempts? And what technique will air crew use to rouse sleeping passengers when their time is up?

We’ll have to wait until September 2024 to know what it’s really like – but I can’t wait to find out.

Would you pay for a four-hour slot in the Skynest? How much would you be prepared to pay? Let us know in the comments.