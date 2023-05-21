'No reason to avoid coming here': Hawke's Bay hospitality wants visitors back

Government has earmarked $1 billion in this week’s Budget for cyclone recovery.

Hawke’s Bay has a new problem: yes, Cyclone Gabrielle smashed it to pieces, but while the pieces there are back in place months on, its many tables, glasses, plates, bikes and rafts are being left largely untouched by visitors.

In the bars and bistros of the bay, it seems as if it’s forever a dark day in February. Cycle tracks have been restored, the power is back on, the Taupō to Napier highway has long been open, as have the wineries, so Kiwis... where are you?

Cyclone Gabrielle changed lives in a matter of hours, with growers, farmers and river-plain dwellers left pondering the ruins. Businesses have pivoted past the piles of silt, yet it remains a long road back; one that can be shortened by outside help.

Business has been punctured, says Tākaro Trails cycle tours owner Karen Greenslade.

“It hasn't been losing our trails, or our ability to operate, it's more just the visitor mindset that's really impacted. We don't have the people around that we should be having. It’s as if our season ended in February.”

International visitors arriving by plane or on cruise ships have not been confronted with destruction, Greenslade tells the Sunday Star-Times.

“Their first comment would be, 'hey, this is not what we expected - everything to be fallen over and destroyed’. That is not the case. The sun is shining, it looks amazing and there are lots of things to do.

“You can still see the damage in pockets, up at Esk Valley, but quite often people will arrive at the airport and not see anything ... have an amazing meal, then leave without knowing anything ever happened here.”

Hawke’s Bay is not all silt, slash and slips operators say, chilling their wine and beer, waiting for outside help to reignite the economy.

Air New Zealand could do its bit, says Havelock North’s Giant Brewery & Public House owner Chris Ormond.

SUPPLIED Chris Ormond of the Giant Brewery & Public House in Havelock North.

“The province is crying out for tourists. Air New Zealand needs to get charitable with flight prices in and out,” he says.

“For the affected hospitality and tourism industries it will hurt until tourists return.

“There is just no reason to avoid coming here. The vast majority of tourism and hospo has been up and running for a while now. Getting around the place is easy. The road from Taupō is open, from the south it never closed.”

In August, there will be an economic injection of around $7 million from the Hawke’s Bay Marathon.

Postponed from yesterday, it usually brings in 6000 runners, with twice as many supporters, race director Keegan McCauley says. Gabrielle prompted the postponement for three months.

Stuff The Hawke's Bay Marathon injects millions into the local economy.

Parts of the marathon and half-marathon have been moved to avoid cyclone damage, or adding to traffic congestion, McCauley says. Races finish at Elephant Hill winery, where there will be a wine and food festival.

Runners who couldn’t make the new date had the option of donating to the Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Trust, with around $18,000 raised.

Peak tourism in Hawke’s Bay often involves the energetic - cycling, rafting, walking, golf, climbing or mountain biking up Te Mata Peak, followed by the indulgent; food, with local wine and beers.

Near where the Mohaka River meanders beneath the Napier-Taupō road Raft Fish NZ has been grounded.

The Sunday Star-Times asks operator Deon Warren (Ngāti Kahungunu) whether the problem is the river, the road access, or lack of customers.

Supplied Raft Fish NZ has had problems accessing the Mohaka River, with the roads out.

”All of the above,” he responds. He’s going back to farming and a warm tractor cab for the winter. Help from the chamber of commerce has kept him afloat.

Raft Fish NZ has had trouble accessing the river, with access roads and bridges damaged, then the river itself has areas of built-up silt and slash, and even fences shorn from nearby farmland.

To get to clearer water, you’d need a helicopter, Warren says.

“I do have a few bookings, but I can count them on one hand. It's not till springtime when it's going to impact us next. That’s going to be the unknown.”

Surveying Napier Golf Course, on land pincered between the Tutaekuri and Ngaruroro rivers, president Riki Mitchell (Ngāti Kahungunu) knows the value of outside help.

The golf course is working desperately to reopen, after Gabrielle-inspired torrents carved hunks out of its fairways, with slower-moving water just as destructive, dumping tonne upon tonne of silt.

Stuff The eighth green at Napier Golf Club, after the cyclone.

Buildings, ruined. Greens, ruined. Equipment, ruined. Fairways and greens, all ruined. Pro shop, looted.

As Mitchell adds it all up, the damage to one of the jewels in a ring of glittering Hawke’s Bay courses heads towards $10 million.

Club members have had to veer off to neighbouring courses for their fix, with an absence of green fees for at least fourth months, perhaps more.

But the help has been immense, Mitchell says.

Golf New Zealand had provided from its golfing fund, the Auckland Turf Association (greenkeepers) had a fund-raising tournament, the Royal Auckland and Remuera clubs helped with equipment, PGG Wrightson with seed, Rain Bird with irrigation.

Stuff The depth of the silt at Napier Golf Course.

“Our biggest loss will be our membership. If you lose members, you don't have a club. Other clubs have recognised it, and they've all rallied, offering support by providing cheaper membership for our members, which helps them get out there playing until we've been able to figure out how we can repay our membership.”

Mitchell was stunned when a player from Palmerston North joined the club less than a month after the flooding, signing on for the financial year.

“We said 'are you sure'. He told us I love golf, I’ve just got addicted and need to join a club, so I can get a handicap. I don't necessarily need to be a member in Palmerston North, so I thought I'd help you guys.”

The kindness of strangers. The kindness of outsiders. Cyclone busters.