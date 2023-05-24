This simple travel tip could save you hundreds on your next overseas holiday

Brook Sabin is a Stuff Travel reporter.

OPINION: Ah, New Zealand dollars.

Isn't it nice when you're overseas in a foreign country and see "NZD" flash up on the credit card machine? You might be dealing with Vietnamese Dồng, the Panamanian Balboa, or Kuwaiti Dinar. Zeros are flying everywhere. It’s all getting a bit confusing. Then that familiar refuge arrives: New Zealand Dollar.

Your finger almost instinctively moves towards it – surely that's the cheapest way to pay?

If you’ve travelled overseas recently, you’ll almost certainly know what I’m talking about. Credit card machines now routinely offer two options when paying: local currency, or your home currency.

But, let me explain why paying in New Zealand dollars is a trap. I’ll use an example when recently travelling to Sydney.

My partner found a pair of sunglasses she really liked. A few minutes later, the credit card machine gave us two options: AU$224 or NZ$257.

I resisted the urge (as many seem to do) of hitting New Zealand dollars, and instead paid in Australian dollars. I whipped out my phone and checked the credit card statement: $248.19. Much cheaper than the $257 the machine offered. By paying in local currency, I saved $8.81.

Brook Sabin What the credit card machine offered versus what my bank charged me (insert).

If you took this approach throughout your entire holiday, especially when paying for big-ticket items like accommodation, it could save you $100 or more.

So what’s happening?

It’s quite simple. The exchange rate that the card machine offers is almost always worse than what your credit card and bank will offer if the transaction is done with them. British currency card company FairFX estimates the mistake costs British travellers £490m (NZ$969m) each year.

It’s known as Dynamic Currency Conversion and is where the merchant's (or seller’s) payment system offers an exchange rate on the spot. But there’s a premium charge for this instant figure. An added element of intrigue is that the payment system often shares the profit from the conversion fee with the seller. Now that I know this, I can definitely recall a few times that a shopkeeper has encouraged me to use my home currency – no doubt because they earn a little extra.

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, but in this case, the only time you should be using New Zealand dollars is when you’re on home turf.

Have you been caught out by this before? What money-saving tips do you have? Let us know in the comments below.