Yeah, Nah: Would you pay $11 for a block of Whittaker's chocolate?

You can grab a 250g block of Whittaker’s chocolate for as low as $4.99 in some Pak’nSave stores, but in Christchurch Airport, as one passenger found, a block was going for an eye-watering $11.

Aelia, which runs the duty-free store at Christchurch Airport, said the higher prices were due to high expenses, and that their goods were mainly aimed at international and not domestic markets.

But Consumer NZ’s communications and campaigns adviser, Abby Damen, said the pricey chocolate was grossly unfair.

“If something is advertised as being ‘duty-free’ it’s fair to assume it’s cheaper than the regular retail price. However, this is clearly not the case here,” she said.

READ MORE:

* $11: Is this the most expensive block of Whittaker's in NZ?

* Whittaker's increases the price of its chocolate as 'costs continue to rise'

* Yet another new Whittaker's block announced early

* Whittaker's named most trusted New Zealand brand for twelfth year running



What do you think? Is splashing out on an $11 block of chocolate acceptable in some circumstances, or is there no way you could do it?

Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above, and share your thoughts in the comments below.

STUFF Some items aren't as cheap as you would expect (Video first published November 2019).